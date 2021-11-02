RIMES accelerates its investment in innovation with the appointment of Justin Brickwood as Head of Benchmark Data Services

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RIMES today announces the appointment of Justin Brickwood as Head of Benchmark Data Services. In this role, Justin will be accountable for product innovation and transformation, further demonstrating RIMES' commitment to bringing highly innovative solutions to its clients. Based in London Justin will join the Executive Committee and report to Brad Hunt, CEO of RIMES.

"I'm excited Justin is joining the team at this pivotal stage in our growth," said Brad. "RIMES' Benchmark Data Service is the best-in-class solution in the industry, and Justin's extensive experience and engineering mindset will help us continue to innovate, collaborate and deliver the high-quality solutions our clients expect."

Prior to joining RIMES, Justin was the Head of Corporate and Investment Bank Innovation at Barclays where he led and oversaw multiple, successful initiatives spanning machine learning, API strategy and business digitisation. Before Barclays, Justin spent 23 years at Goldman Sachs working across multiple asset classes and regions, effectively bridging business and technology. He most recently led the European equities Electronic Trading engineering team where he worked with sales and clients to deliver new products and drive execution quality.

"I'm thrilled to be joining RIMES and am looking forward to building on their existing momentum to deliver the next generation data and ESG solutions for our clients, as well as collaborating with Brad and the leadership team."

About RIMES

RIMES is an award-winning data management specialist that truly understands the challenges faced by its clients. It supports over 350 asset managers, owners, servicers and banks in 45 countries including 60 of the 100 largest global asset managers by AUM and 9 of the top 10 asset servicers in the world. The company is headquartered in New York with 14 offices worldwide.

www.rimes.com

SOURCE RIMES