RIMAN Honored with iF DESIGN AWARD 2026, Strengthening Its Global Brand Leadership

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RIMAN, a premium Korean skincare and wellness brand, announced its ICD Dermatology Line, featuring boosters, serums, and creams, has received the iF DESIGN AWARD 2026 in the Packaging Design category. The packaging reimagines RIMAN's signature ingredient, Giant BYoungPool™ (Giant Centella Asiatica), in a minimalist and sophisticated form. The distinctive 'Greenish Ivory' color, inspired by Lava BYoungPool Water™, symbolizes clarity and vitality and reflects the synergy between Jeju Lava Energy Water and Giant BYoungPool™. The hue expresses the purity and energy of nature reinforced by the brand's science-driven approach to skincare. This distinctive color identity reflects RIMAN's positioning at the convergence of heritage ingredients and advanced research.

ICD Dermatology Line - Booster, Serum and Cream

The uniquely textured cap surface draws inspiration from Jeju's volcanic basalt, known for its natural filtration of Lava Energy Water. This tactile detail transcends decoration and symbolizes the brand's origin and philosophy while strengthening its authentic connection to Jeju's pristine environment.

Youngsu Hwang, Global Chief Sales Officer with RIMAN, commented: "As well as representing a design achievement, this award also validates our ingredient-centered philosophy and long-term commitment to integrating research, innovation, and brand identity. We will continue elevating RIMAN as a differentiated global K-beauty brand."

The globally recognized iF DESIGN AWARD, presented by Germany's iF International Forum Design GmbH, evaluates thousands of entries annually. The rigorous jury process assesses innovation, functionality, aesthetics, user experience, and sustainability. This recognition affirms RIMAN's ability to compete at the highest international level, reflecting its commitment to science-driven research, proprietary ingredient innovation, and refined brand design.

RIMAN will continue investing in advanced research, sustainable product development, and elevated brand design to deliver meaningful beauty solutions worldwide, and reinforce its standing as a global leader in K-beauty.

For more information, please visit www.riman.com.

About RIMAN

Founded in 2018 in South Korea, RIMAN is a global beauty and wellness company redefining K-Beauty through Jeju heritage ingredients and advanced innovation. The company vertically manages the entire value chain — from raw material cultivation to product development — including its signature Giant BYoungPool™, a next-generation Centella asiatica cultivar protected by 20-year Plant Variety Protection (PVP) rights in both Korea and the United States.

Guided by its philosophy to deliver a difference people love, RIMAN creates innovative, trustworthy skincare and wellness solutions that empower individuals around the world to experience their most radiant selves.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2921926/award.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2780542/RIMAN_Logo.jpg