RightData Selects Matt Sabin as Chief Financial Officer to Help Reach the Company's Growth and Financial Goals

ATLANTA, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RightData, The Data Products Company and leading provider of data product software solutions for modern data integration and trusted data quality, today announced the appointment of Matt Sabin as its Chief Financial Officer. Matt's appointment strengthens RightData's executive team and positions the company for continued growth in the fast-paced data industry. He will report directly to Vasu Sattenapalli, CEO and Co-Founder.

As Chief Financial Officer, Matt will be responsible for overseeing all financial operations of the company. He will play a key role in driving the strategic direction of the company, as well as helping RightData capitalize on its investment from Level Equity.

Matt's deep experience in the technology sector spans both public and private companies, having begun his career in corporate finance at IBM, and holding several executive positions at leading software and services companies, including Opera Solutions, Optanix, and Paradigm. Throughout his career, Matt has partnered with business leaders to drive growth – building new sales channels, driving strategic acquisitions, and bringing new product offerings to market. He holds an MBA from Columbia University and a bachelor's degree in economics and physics from Duke University.

Vasu Sattenapalli, RightData's CEO, said, "Matt brings deep business acumen to this growing executive team and his financial understanding of the technology industry makes him a key hire for RightData. We look forward to his leadership as we continue to grow RightData into the market with even greater value to both our investors and customers."

Matt stated, "RightData is well-positioned to succeed in the global market with a robust platform, strong vision of where data is moving, and a hard-working team. I look forward to building value alongside this phenomenal team as we simplify and transform the data operations landscape."

About RightData

RightData, The Data Products Company, is a trusted provider of data product software solutions for modern data integration and trusted data quality. The company's software platform offers a unique combination of data integration, data quality, and data observability, all with an integrated data catalog. With a commitment to no-code software, RightData increases speed to market and provides significant cost savings to its customers. For more information, please visit www.getrightdata.com.

