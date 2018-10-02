Right of Reply Appoint UK Broker Stanford Capital Partners in Preparation for London Stock Market Float

LONDON, January 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Right of Reply ("RoR" or "the Company"), the fast-growing technology company with its blockchain-powered reputation management platform, today announces that it has appointed Stanford Capital Partners as advisors for its expected stock market listing in the New Year.

Tom Brooks, CEO, said, "As we get closer to our stock market listing, we wanted to appoint brokers with the right combination of independence and experience with the markets and with helping fast-moving new companies like ours. We believe we have found just such a combination with our appointment of Patrick Claridge and his seasoned team of professionals at Stanford Capital Partners as our brokers."

Patrick Claridge, Managing Partner of Stanford Capital Partners, said, "The need to prevent reputational damage and tackle its consequences have never been more necessary, particularly with the widespread use of social media and the internet. The right of reply is enshrined in law, yet nearly impossible to obtain in the real world. Right of Reply will provide the tools needed for everyone to be able to exercise their legal rights and we are looking forward to working with them on this vitally important mission."

Note to Editors

Right of Reply

Right of Reply is a Social Impact technology company which provides easy to use reputation management tools to ensure anyone's ability to counter unfair, inaccurate or incomplete reporting by putting the other side of the case with identical positioning and prominence as the original article http://www.ror.news, credit report http://www.roccnow.com or internet post and personal identity http://www.rorkey.com

These reputation management tools have been created to deal with personal attacks online in social media and blogs, newspaper coverage and credit reports.

Right of reply is a member of:

The Impact Investment Network, http://www.impactinvestmentnetwork.com

Work for Good, https://workforgood.co.uk/businesses/view/right-of-reply-ltd

Social Enterprise UK, https://www.socialenterprise.org.uk

For further information, see: https://rightofreply.news

Stanford Capital Partners

Stanford Capital Partners was established by its founding partners to provide independent advice to growth companies. The team has worked together for more than 12 years and offers a broad range of skills in corporate finance, corporate broking, M&A and private equity. It has a wholly independent approach with extensive experience in the small and mid-cap sector.

Contact: Henry Gewanter, Positive Profile, Tel: +44-07774-228845

SOURCE Right of Reply