Ridgewood Infrastructure Extends its Leadership Position in the U.S. Water Sector with the Acquisition of Waste Resources Management (WRM)

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridgewood Infrastructure LLC ("Ridgewood"), a leading infrastructure investor in the U.S., today announced the acquisition of Waste Resources Management ("WRM"), a mission-critical provider of liquids and wastewater collection, treatment, and disposal serving the commercial and industrial market.

"WRM is an industry leader, operating a strategically advantaged, vertically integrated network of wastewater treatment facilities and related specialized rolling stock across several high-growth states," said Ryan Stewart, Partner at Ridgewood. He added: "WRM services are essential to its diversified customer base. We look forward to working with the WRM management team to scale the business and further enhance its service offerings."

Ryan Wurgler, CEO of WRM, said: "We are excited to join forces with Ridgewood Infrastructure, which shares our focus on fostering long-term partnerships with customers and our commitment to operational excellence and sustainability." He said: "Ridgewood has a proven track record as the leader investing in U.S. water sector infrastructure and in helping companies like ours achieve transformational growth." Ross Posner, Managing Partner of Ridgewood Infrastructure said: "We are thrilled to add WRM to our portfolio and look forward to working together to take the company to the next level." Posner added: "Ridgewood's investment in WRM exemplifies our continued ability to create differentiated investments in essential water and wastewater infrastructure on behalf of our investors."

Ridgewood was advised by Houlihan Lokey and Kirkland & Ellis.

About Ridgewood Infrastructure

Ridgewood Infrastructure is a leading infrastructure investor in the U.S. lower middle market with sectors of focus including Water, Energy Transition, Transportation, and Utilities. For more information, please visit www.ridgewoodinfrastructure.com.

About WRM

WRM is a mission-critical provider of liquids and wastewater collection, treatment, and disposal services. WRM controls the full value chain of liquids and wastewater management including numerous treatment facilities located in high-growth regions of the U.S. For more information, please visit www.wrmco.com.

