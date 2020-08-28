Ride Sharing Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 103600 Million by 2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2018, the global Ride Sharing market size was 24400 Million USD, and it is expected to reach 103600 Million USD by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 19.8% between 2019 and 2025.

The implementation of new technology enabling real-time ride matches and a shift in trend towards car ownership is expected to augment the growth of ride sharing market size during the forecast period.

This study analyses the ride Sharing market size by companies, countries, product types, and end industries. This study also examines the dynamics of global market competition, market factors and patterns, opportunities and threats, risks, and barriers to entry, distribution channels, distributors, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE RIDE SHARING MARKET ANALYSIS

Ride sharing programs have tremendous economic potential and can lead to significant cost reduction and increasing savings. It can also help decrease substantial greenhouse emission reductions and minimize traffic congestion. These advantages are, in turn, expected to increase the ride sharing market size.

The increase in the number of regulated lanes providing car-pooling incentives, and the increasing car-sharing economy would create new growth opportunities for the ride sharing market during the forecast period.

Advances in technology that assist with the adoption of ridesharing and support from government policy, such as toll fee waivers and high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes, are fuelling the growth of ride sharing market size.

An increase in smartphone and internet penetration is expected to increase the ride sharing market size. As ride sharing is an internet-enabled service, Internet access is the basic prerequisite in every part of the world to ride sharing services. Users are expected to download an app to their smartphone for accessing ride sharing information.

With rising fuel prices and a rise in the financing, insurance, and car registration rates, the costs of owning a personal vehicle have risen. Maintenance expenses, including replacement of parts & components and labor fees, have also risen and contributed to the total cost of ownership. This increasing vehicle ownership cost is, in turn, expected to propel the growth of ride sharing market size.

RIDE SHARING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The station-based mobility segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This segment's growth is attributed to the government's initiatives to promote station-based mobility and construct dedicated tracks.

Navigation service holds the largest ride sharing market size during the forecast period.

Drivers and passengers use navigation applications for mapping and traffic data. Navigation service usage is imperative for ride sharing services.

North America held the largest ride sharing market size. This region's dominance is attributed to the increasing investments from automakers and changes in travelers' preferences.

TOP COMPANIES IN THE RIDE SHARE MARKET

The ride sharing market is moderately fragmented, with major payers dominating the market. Based on our analysis, the top 5 companies dominating the ride sharing market took up more than 79.04% of the global market.

Top companies in the ride sharing market are:

Uber

Lyft

Fasten

Haxi

Via

Didi Chuxing

Ola Cabs

Grab

Go-Jek

BlaBlaCar

myTaxi

Dida Chuxing

Others.

RIDE SHARING MARKET BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE

PC Terminal

Mobile Terminal.

RIDE SHARING MARKET BREAKDOWN DATA BY APPLICATION

Age 18-24

Age 25-34

Age 35-44

Age 45-54

Age 55-64.

