Richardson Launches Enhanced Service Through Consultative Sales Training Program to Equip Service Professionals with Skills to Deliver Exceptional Customer Experience & Unexpected Value

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richardson, a leading global sales training and performance improvement company, announced today that it has launched its new Enhanced Service Through Consultative Sales Program, a sales training program that enables service professionals with a new set of skills to help them deliver a world class customer service experience and drive additional value by proactively positioning additional products and solutions to meet customer needs.

Service professionals have unmatched insight into customers. Information learned on a service call reveals details about the customers concerns and needs. Therefore, service professionals are an untapped resource for organizations seeking to deliver unexpected value. This program teaches service professionals how to change their mindset around selling and use information learned on a call to position additional value, as well as improve first call resolution rates. The program results in service teams that can:

Develop a structured method for transitioning from serving the immediate need to understanding broader needs

Realize greater economic value from the customer service call by positioning additional products and services that serve the customer's complete needs

Boost customer loyalty and retention with service that relates to the customer with an authentic and personalized approach

Project confidence, credibility, and conviction in tone and words to convey interest, gain respect, and inspire trust

Improve first call resolution rates

Richardson's Enhanced Service Through Consultative Sales Program is a blended sales training program that incorporates digital learning via Richardson's online learning platform Richardson Accelerate™, live instructor-led workshops, and post-learning sustainment activities.

"Service professionals who build sales skills that empower them to boost customer loyalty and retention and position additional solutions are an untapped resource for organizations seeking to deliver unexpected value," says Richardson's CMO Andrea Grodnitzky. She continued, "Many of our customers are looking to elevate the skills of their service teams to meet the wider scope of customer needs. We're excited for the new addition to Richardson's Connected Selling Curriculum."

Learn more about the program by downloading a brochure https://www.richardson.com/download/service-sales-training-program-brochure/by clicking here.

About Richardson

Richardson is a global sales training and performance improvement company focused on helping you drive revenue and grow long-term customer relationships. Our market proven sales and coaching methodology combined with our active learning approach ensures your sales teams learn, master, and apply new behaviors when and where they matter most — in front of the buyer. Get to know us and learn about how we help drive the world's most inspiring sales organizations to their next levels of excellence.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/95500/richardson_logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.richardson.com



SOURCE Richardson