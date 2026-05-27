Richardson Introduces Accelerate Prism, an AI-Powered System to Drive Sales Behavior Change and Revenue Growth

PHILADELPHIA, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richardson, a global leader in sales training and performance improvement, today announced the launch of Accelerate Prism, an AI-powered sales excellence system designed to help sales teams scale consistent selling behaviors and turn sales capability into measurable revenue outcomes.

Accelerate Prism represents a new approach to sales training: not a one-time event, content library, or generic enablement platform, but a continuous system that connects training, coaching, and in-field execution—using AI-driven recommendations, personalized learning, and in-the-moment guidance to ensure that sellers and managers consistently apply the behaviors that drive revenue.

Despite significant investments in sales training, enablement, and technology, many organizations continue to struggle with inconsistent execution in the field and unpredictable growth. Built on Richardson's Consultative and Challenger sales methodologies, Accelerate Prism translates proven selling behaviors into clear, observable standards for execution. By combining these methodologies with applied behavioral science and real-time performance data, the system creates a direct link between seller behavior and business results. Leaders gain visibility into how execution impacts pipeline progression, deal quality, and win rates—while also understanding where to intervene to improve performance.

"Sales leaders are under pressure to deliver predictable growth, but too often they are operating with inconsistent execution, fragmented tools, and limited visibility into what is actually changing seller behavior," said John Elsey, CEO of Richardson. "Accelerate Prism changes that. It gives organizations a system for building capability continuously, using AI thoughtfully to amplify human expertise, strengthen execution, and create a clearer path from development investment to revenue impact."

At the center of Accelerate Prism is AI orchestration that helps organizations see where seller performance breaks down, act on it in real time, and scale the behaviors that drive revenue growth. Unlike AI tools that simply generate content, summarize calls, or surface more data, Accelerate Prism applies AI to help shape seller behavior in the moments that matter. AI-powered orchestration connects performance signals to targeted learning, practice, coaching, nudges, and workflow guidance, helping sellers focus on the skills and actions most relevant to their role, deals, goals, and development needs.

"Accelerate Prism is built around a simple idea: sales performance improves when organizations can make the right behaviors visible, teachable, coachable, and repeatable," said Kate Lewis, Chief Product Officer of Richardson. "The power of AI is not in replacing human judgment. It is in helping sellers and managers take the right action at the right time, with the right context, so behavior change becomes part of how work gets done."

For enterprise revenue teams, Accelerate Prism creates a more scalable and evidence-based model for sales development. Sales leaders gain visibility into the behaviors driving performance. Enablement teams can move from delivering programs to building sustained capability. Managers receive clearer direction on where and how to coach. Sellers receive targeted, relevant guidance that helps them execute more consistently in real customer conversations.

For more information, visit www.richardson.com.

Media Inquiries: Andrea Grodnitzky, andrea.grodnitzky@richardson.com

About Richardson

Richardson is a global sales training and performance improvement company that helps organizations build confident sales teams and win more business in an increasingly complex buying environment. As buying groups expand, decision-making slows, and AI reshapes how sales teams work, Richardson helps sellers combine consultative skills, disruptive insights, and disciplined execution to move deals forward. Through proven methodologies, expert facilitation, customized learning, AI-enabled reinforcement, and performance analytics, Richardson helps organizations develop the behaviors that improve customer conversations, strengthen pipeline progression, and drive measurable revenue outcomes. The world's leading sales organizations rely on Richardson to build sales teams that compel buyers to act.

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