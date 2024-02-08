Ribbon's IP Optical Solutions Selected by American Electric Power for Supply Chain Reliability and Enhanced Network Capabilities

Agreement highlights the value of speedy delivery and targeted solutions

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that American Electric Power (AEP) which maintains and operates the nation's largest electricity transmission system, has added Ribbon's IP and Optical products as one of its solutions to continue providing the critical communications needs to support AEP's infrastructure.

Today's utilities are required to digitize their assets, both in order to meet regulatory and security mandates, and to expand their offer with new services, reduced carbon emissions and improved maintenance, safety and security. Ribbon's IP and Optical solutions, combined with a single management system, deliver field proven solutions to support and facilitate this transformation.

"AEP is a leader in the utilities sector, and its extensive network is a key part of our national infrastructure," said Dave Hogan, Vice President, Enterprise & Government Markets from Ribbon. "We're pleased to provide them with the high quality, secure and reliable IP Optical solutions that fulfill their stringent requirements and timetables."

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com .

