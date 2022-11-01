Ribbon Releases New Sustainability Report, Details Ongoing Progress in Meeting Strategic Goals

Strong performance in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, advancing women in management, and enhancing responsible supply chain controls

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced its new Global Sustainability Report, which highlights its approach, goals and accomplishments in the areas of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) for 2021 and early 2022.

"Sustainability is fully integrated in the way we do business," said Bruce McClelland, Ribbon's CEO and President. "Our technology and innovation help support global sustainable development objectives, and we have made significant progress in our operations and extended supply chain performance. Ribbon remains committed to enhancing our contribution as a responsible corporate citizen."

The company has made notable progress on its "Three by Thirty" strategic targets, introduced in its previous report:

Reduce direct carbon emissions by 30% by 2030 (Scope 1 and 2 CO2e)

10% reduction achieved in absolute carbon emissions in 2021 vs 2018

Increase women in management to 30% of all management roles by 2025

Women in management roles increased to 18% in 2021 vs 16% in 2020

Achieve 30% of our Tier 1 suppliers audited with zero non-conformances against Ribbon's Supplier Audit Protocol

Completed supply chain assessment and developed our framework for ESG Risk Assessment.



Completed initial engagement with priority suppliers; risk-prioritized supplier audit plan for 2022 in progress.

"Stakeholders across the board are making sustainability a requirement for any kind of engagement," said Patrick Macken, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, Ribbon. "We continue to work towards improved outcomes, and remain focused and intentional in these efforts."

