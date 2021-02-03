Ribbon Issues First Global Sustainability Report

Highlights company's commitment and contribution to global sustainable development through its core business

WESTFORD, Mass., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it has issued its first global sustainability report.

"We are committed to providing our stakeholders with increased visibility and responsiveness, and our report is a key milestone in that effort," said Patrick Macken, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, Ribbon. "We will continue to set rigorous operational standards for ourselves and our suppliers as we move forward, with the constant aim to improve how we interact with the environment and the communities we and our customers work in."

Ribbon is committed to operating ethically, efficiently, and inclusively in all areas of its business, while innovating and leveraging communications technology to transform lives and help reduce the existential threat of climate change.

Ribbon's sustainability report accounts for its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance through 2019 and 2020 and outlines, among other items, the company's response to the global pandemic, and its support of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

