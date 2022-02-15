Ribbon Honored in 2022 Lightwave Innovation Reviews

MuseTM Network Planner enables service providers to maximize network ROI while delivering peak performance

PLANO, TX, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that its Muse Network Planner (MNP), a key application of Ribbon's cloud-native Muse SDN Orchestrator, was recognized as a high scorer in the 2022 Lightwave Innovation Reviews by an esteemed and experienced panel of judges from the optical communications community.

"Service providers are increasingly challenged to extract value from their networks and Muse Network Planner, with its multilayer algorithmic engine, is proven to help them exceed previous optimization efforts," said Sam Bucci, Ribbon's EVP & General Manager, IP Optical Networks Business Unit. "We're delighted to be recognized once again by the Lightwave Innovation Reviews."

Muse Online Network Planner produces customized, optimized IP Optical networks that address individualized customer requirements for cost, performance and survivability. While it can plan IP and Optical layers individually, it excels at planning multilayer networks, finding for instance the best way to minimize expensive router ports by carrying "pass through" traffic at the less expensive optical layer.

"On behalf of the Lightwave Innovation Reviews, I would like to congratulate Ribbon on

their high-scoring honoree status," said Lightwave Associate Publisher and Editorial Director,

Stephen Hardy. "This competitive program allows Lightwave to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products impacting the optical communications community this year."

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

About Lightwave

Through our integrated media portfolio, Lightwave delivers content focused on fiber optics and optoelectronics, the technologies that enable the growth, integration and improved performance of voice, data and video communications networks and services. Our experienced editorial team provides trusted technology, application and market insights to corporate executives, department heads, project managers, network engineers and technical managers at equipment suppliers, service providers and major end-user organizations. Our unique ability to inform our audience's business-critical decisions is based in our 35+ year relationship with the entire optical community— technology vendors, communications carriers and major enterprises—and our recognition of the interplay among its members.

