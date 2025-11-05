Rheumatoid Arthritis Market to Surge by 2034 as Next-Generation Biologics and JAK Inhibitors Gain Traction | DelveInsight

The rheumatoid arthritis market is estimated to change during the forecast period of 2025–2034, owing to the launch of emerging therapies such as rabeximod (Cyxone), TAS5315 (Taiho Pharmaceutical), AZD1163 and AZD6912 (AstraZeneca), Ocadusertib (Eli Lilly and Company), R-2487 (Rise Therapeutics), MYMD-1 (TNF Pharmaceuticals), and others. Additionally, the rising prevalence and increased healthcare spending will further propel market growth.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, rheumatoid arthritis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Summary

The market size for rheumatoid arthritis in the leading markets is expected to grow significantly by 2034.

The United States accounted for the highest rheumatoid arthritis treatment market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of rheumatoid arthritis in the 7MM were assessed to be around ~4.2 million in 2024, and are projected to increase during the study period.

in 2024, and are projected to increase during the study period. Leading rheumatoid arthritis companies developing emerging therapies, such as Cyxone, Taiho Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Rise Therapeutics, TNF Pharmaceuticals, and others, are developing new therapy for rheumatoid arthritis that can be available in the rheumatoid arthritis market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new therapy for rheumatoid arthritis that can be available in the rheumatoid arthritis market in the coming years. The promising rheumatoid arthritis therapies in clinical trials include Rabeximod, TAS5315, AZD1163, AZD6912, Ocadusertib, R-2487, MYMD-1, and others.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market

Rising Rheumatoid Arthritis Disease Prevalence

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the US accounted for around ~1.3 million diagnosed prevalent cases of rheumatoid arthritis in 2024. These cases are further expected to increase by 2034.

Biologic DMARDs and JAK Inhibitors Fuel Future Market Expansion

Current therapies such as biological DMARDs showed promising results in treating rheumatoid arthritis patients, and market penetration is expected to be more in the future and expected to drive market growth. Oral classes such as JAKi are also expected to contribute to the rheumatoid arthritis market growth.

Rising Rheumatoid Arthritis Clinical Trial Activities

Emerging therapies like rabeximod (Cyxone), AZD1163 and AZD6912 (AstraZeneca), ocadusertib (Eli Lilly and Company), R-2487 (Rise Therapeutics), MYMD-1 (TNF Pharmaceuticals), SR-878 (SciRhom), and others are being developed for safe and efficacious treatment options.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Analysis

Since the introduction of the first biologic therapy over two decades ago, the treatment landscape for rheumatoid arthritis has undergone a remarkable transformation. The market today is well-established, featuring multiple blockbuster therapies. The approval of Etanercept paved the way for subsequent anti-TNF agents and other classes of rheumatoid arthritis treatments. Biologics, especially anti-TNFs, remain deeply entrenched as the standard of care, and despite the approval of several new therapeutic classes, none have achieved comparable influence or market penetration.

Approved treatments for rheumatoid arthritis include RINVOQ (AbbVie), OLUMIANT (Eli Lilly and Company), KEVZARA (Regeneron/Sanofi), and XELJANZ (Pfizer), among others. Meanwhile, emerging therapies such as rabeximod (Cyxone), AZD1163 and AZD6912 (AstraZeneca), ocadusertib (Eli Lilly and Company), R-2487 (Rise Therapeutics), MYMD-1 (TNF Pharmaceuticals), and SR-878 (SciRhom) are being developed to provide safer and more effective treatment alternatives. Notably, SciRhom has discontinued its Phase I trial for autoimmune disorders in Austria.

The market potential for rheumatoid arthritis therapies remains substantial; six of the world's top 50 bestselling drugs are currently used for rheumatoid arthritis treatment. Major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, including AbbVie, Amgen, Roche, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Bristol Myers Squibb, dominate the space. Many of these industry leaders have fortified their market positions through robust patent protections, effectively limiting biosimilar and generic competition.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Competitive Landscape

Some of the rheumatoid arthritis drugs in the pipeline include rabeximod (Cyxone), TAS5315 (Taiho Pharmaceutical), AZD1163 and AZD6912 (AstraZeneca), Ocadusertib (Eli Lilly and Company), R-2487 (Rise Therapeutics), MYMD-1 (TNF Pharmaceuticals), and others.

Cyxone's Rabeximod is an orally administered drug with a distinct mechanism of action that selectively targets inflammatory macrophages — white blood cells that play a central role in driving inflammation, tissue destruction, and clinical manifestations of rheumatoid arthritis (RA). It is considered particularly effective during the onset and flare-ups of RA, with strong potential to prevent joint damage and disease progression. The drug is currently in Phase II clinical trials.

Taiho Pharmaceutical's TAS5315 is a novel, highly selective Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor. By targeting BTK, the drug may help control inflammation and bone erosion by directly modulating effector cells, such as B cells, macrophages, and osteoclasts, involved in RA. A Phase II clinical trial is underway in Japan to assess the safety and efficacy of TAS5315 in combination with methotrexate in patients with RA who show an inadequate response to methotrexate alone.

AstraZeneca's AZD1163 is a first-in-class bispecific antibody designed to simultaneously inhibit peptidyl arginine deiminases (PADs) 2 and 4 — enzymes responsible for protein citrullination. This process generates autoantigens driving the autoimmune response in RA. By blocking PAD2 and PAD4, AZD1163 seeks to prevent the formation of these autoantigens.

AstraZeneca's AZD6912 is a small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapy targeting human Complement Factor B (CFB), a critical component of the alternative complement pathway. By suppressing hepatic CFB expression, AZD6912 aims to reduce systemic complement activation, thereby mitigating inflammation and tissue damage associated with rheumatoid arthritis.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the rheumatoid arthritis market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the rheumatoid arthritis market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market

In October 2025, Lifordi Immunotherapeutics, Inc. shared preclinical findings for its lead candidate, LFD-200, an ADC designed to deliver a potent glucocorticoid (GC) specifically to immune cells. The company also reported that its Phase 1 clinical trial of LFD-200 for Rheumatoid Arthritis has begun, with initial results from healthy participants (HPs) expected by the end of 2025.

shared preclinical findings for its lead candidate, LFD-200, an ADC designed to deliver a potent glucocorticoid (GC) specifically to immune cells. The company also reported that its Phase 1 clinical trial of LFD-200 for Rheumatoid Arthritis has begun, with initial results from healthy participants (HPs) expected by the end of 2025. In October 2025, Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. reported new preclinical results for KT-579, a potent and selective oral IRF5 degrader, highlighting its disease-modifying potential across several immuno-inflammatory conditions. The data demonstrate that by specifically targeting and degrading IRF5, a key regulator of immune activity, KT-579 provides a novel oral strategy to inhibit multiple pro-inflammatory pathways involved in disorders like lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

reported new preclinical results for KT-579, a potent and selective oral IRF5 degrader, highlighting its disease-modifying potential across several immuno-inflammatory conditions. The data demonstrate that by specifically targeting and degrading IRF5, a key regulator of immune activity, KT-579 provides a novel oral strategy to inhibit multiple pro-inflammatory pathways involved in disorders like lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. In April 2025, Calibr-Skaggs Institute for Innovative Medicines (Scripps Research) received FDA clearance for their IND application to study switchable CAR-T therapy (CLBR001 + SWI019) in autoimmune diseases. The upcoming Phase 1 trial will assess safety and efficacy in patients with myositis, systemic sclerosis, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis, with plans to potentially expand to other conditions.

What is Rheumatoid Arthritis?

Rheumatoid arthritis is a long-term, inflammatory autoimmune disorder that causes progressive and damaging polyarthritis. It is marked by persistent pain and joint deterioration, typically spreading from the smaller, distal joints to larger, proximal ones. The condition arises when the immune system mistakenly attacks the body's own healthy tissues, though its exact causes remain unclear. RA occurs more frequently in women, who account for roughly 75% of all cases, and it most commonly develops between the ages of 30 and 50.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Epidemiology Segmentation

The rheumatoid arthritis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current rheumatoid arthritis patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In the US, the total prevalent cases of rheumatoid arthritis were nearly ~1.5 million in 2024.

The rheumatoid arthritis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Rheumatoid Arthritis

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Rheumatoid Arthritis

Gender-specific Cases of Rheumatoid Arthritis

Age-specific Cases of Rheumatoid Arthritis

Severity-specific Cases of Rheumatoid Arthritis

Patients on Targeted Therapies for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Line-Wise Treated Cases of Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Rheumatoid Arthritis Epidemiology Segmentation Total Prevalent Cases of Rheumatoid Arthritis, Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Rheumatoid Arthritis, Gender-specific Cases of Rheumatoid Arthritis, Age-specific Cases of Rheumatoid Arthritis, Severity-specific Cases of Rheumatoid Arthritis, Patients on Targeted Therapies for Rheumatoid Arthritis, and Line-Wise Treated Cases of Rheumatoid Arthritis Key Rheumatoid Arthritis Companies Cyxone, Taiho Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Rise Therapeutics, TNF Pharmaceuticals, Incyte, UCB, and others Key Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapies Rabeximod, TAS5315, AZD1163, AZD6912, Ocadusertib, R-2487, MYMD-1, RINVOQ, OLUMIANT, CIMZIA, and others

Scope of the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Rheumatoid Arthritis current marketed and emerging therapies

Rheumatoid Arthritis current marketed and emerging therapies Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Key Insights 2 Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Flow Methodology 6 Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Marketed and Emerging Landscape Analysis (By Phase, RoA, and Molecule Type) 6.1 Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Share (%) Distribution by Class in 2024 6.2 Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Share (%) Distribution by Class in 2034 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Stages of Rheumatoid Arthritis 7.3 Types of Rheumatoid Arthritis 7.3.1 Seropositive Rheumatoid Arthritis 7.3.2 Seronegative Rheumatoid Arthritis 7.4 Signs and Symptoms of Rheumatoid Arthritis 7.5 Risk Factors and Causes of Rheumatoid Arthritis 7.6 Complications of Rheumatoid Arthritis 7.7 Pathogenesis of Rheumatoid Arthritis 7.8 Diagnosis of Rheumatoid Arthritis 7.9 Screening for Rheumatoid Arthritis 7.10 Rationale and Impact for Investigations Following The Diagnosis: NICE 7.11 Evaluations of Disease Activity in Rheumatoid Arthritis 7.12 American College of Rheumatology/European League Against Rheumatism (ACR/EULAR) 2010 Classification Criteria for Rheumatoid Arthritis 8 Treatment and Management of Rheumatoid Arthritis 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population of 7MM 9.1 Epidemiology Methodology 9.2 Key Findings 9.3 Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 9.4 Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM 9.4.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Rheumatoid Arthritis in the 7MM 9.4.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Rheumatoid Arthritis in the 7MM 9.4.3 Gender-Specific Prevalent Cases of Rheumatoid Arthritis in the 7MM 9.4.4 Age-Specific Prevalent Cases of Rheumatoid Arthritis in the 7MM 9.4.5 Severity-Specific Prevalent Cases of Rheumatoid Arthritis in the7MM 9.4.6 Patients on Targeted Therapies of Rheumatoid Arthritis in the 7MM 9.4.7 Line-Wise Treated Cases of Rheumatoid Arthritis in the 7MM 9.5 The United States Epidemiology 9.6 EU4 and the UK Epidemiology 9.7 Japan Epidemiology 10 Rheumatoid Arthritis Patient Journey 11 Key Endpoints in Rheumatoid Arthritis Clinical Trials 12 Marketed Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs 12.1 Key Competitor 12.2 OLUMIANT (Barticinib): Eli Lilly and Company/Incyte Corporation 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Regulatory Milestone 12.2.3 Pivotal Clinical Trial 12.2.4 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.5 Clinical Development 12.2.5.1 Clinical Trials Information 12.2.6 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.7 Analyst Views 12.3 RINVOQ (Upadacitinib): Abbvie 12.4 CIMZIA (certolizumab pegol): UCB List to be continued in the report… 13 Emerging Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs 13.1 Key Competitors 13.2 Rabeximod: Cyxone 13.2.1 Product Description 13.2.2 Clinical Development 13.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 13.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 13.2.5 Analyst Views 13.3 TAS5315: Taiho Pharmaceutical List to be continued in the report… 14 Rheumatoid Arthritis Market: 7MM Analysis 14.1 Key Findings 14.2 Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Outlook 14.3 Conjoint Analysis 14.4 Key Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Forecast Assumptions 14.5 7MM Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Size 14.5.1 Total Market Size of Rheumatoid Arthritis in the 7MM 14.5.2 Total Market Size of Rheumatoid Arthritis by Class in the 7MM 14.5.3 Total Market Size of Rheumatoid Arthritis by Therapies in the 7MM 14.6 United States Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Size 14.5 EU4 and the UK Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Size 14.8 Japan Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Size 15 Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Unmet Needs 16 Rheumatoid Arthritis Market SWOT Analysis 17 KOL Views on Rheumatoid Arthritis 18 Market Access and Reimbursement of Rheumatoid Arthritis 18.1 United States 18.2 EU4 and the UK 18.3 Japan 18.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 18.5 Reimbursement Scenario and Key HTA Decisions in Rheumatoid Arthritis 19 Bibliography 20 Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Report Methodology

