RFOptic Has Received a Significant Purchase Order from a Major European Telco for its RFoF 4GHz Bidirectional Subsystems

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RFOptic, a leading provider of RF over Fiber (RFoF) and Optical Delay Line (ODL) solutions for 5G industries used by aerospace & satellite companies and research labs, announced today that it has received an order from a multinational telecommunications company, headquartered in the EU, for its RFoF 4GHz Bidirectional sub-systems.

The telco was looking for an RFoF solution for 5G inter-operability testing. It tested the base station equipment of several providers in its European labs with existing RF switches and coax infrastructure that imposed significant limitations for 5G testing. In order to overcome these limitations, the telco procured an optical switch and searched for a suitable RF over Fiber equipment. During its search, the telco tested one of RFOptic's bidirectional systems for a few weeks, performing a wide range of tests to validate the required performance. After the successful completion of the test phase, the telco decided to select RFOptic to provide its HD 4GHz system, which can accommodate up to 20 bidirectional links in 5 modular drawers. This system was selected due to its outstanding performance, compactness, and innovative management and monitoring system, which supports lab integration and offers reduced OPEX and integration time.

"We are proud to have been chosen by the telco after successfully evaluating our demo system", stated Dr. Avner Sharon, CEO & CTO at RFOptic. "This order follows new and repeated orders that we received from other global Fortune 500 companies in 2021 and 2022. We expect that the demand for RFOptic's optical RF solutions will also increase as more 5G networks will also use Open RAN (O-RAN) equipment."

The RFOptic bidirectional systems will be used to interface different types of equipment in different labs via an optical switch. It will also serve as a technology demonstrator system for the telco's other departments.

This order highlights the growing demand for RFoF solutions for 5G testing sub-systems where RF routing solutions are not practical due to distance and frequency. RFOptic expects to receive further new and repeated orders for its RFoF systems during 2024 based on the successful deployments of RFOptic's sub-systems for 5G testing during 2021, 2022, and 2023.

