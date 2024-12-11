RFOptic has launched its new RFoF Ultra product series to meet the rising demand for RF over Fiber links and subsystems for 12GHz and above

The compact RFoF Ultra solution has an excellent price-performance ratio, making it suitable for standalone and subsystem configurations where size, weight, and power consumption are crucial, and RFoF HSFDR product deployment is less suitable

PARLIN, N.J, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RFOptic, a leading provider of RF over Fiber (RFoF) and Optical Delay Line (ODL) solutions, announced today that it launched its RFoF Ultra product series to meet the demand of customers in the Electronic Warfare market who need coax replacement at frequencies of 100MHz to 12GHz and up to 18GHz. The RFoF Ultra series shares the RFoF programmable series' small dimensions.

RFOptic's compact RFoF Ultra product line for 100MHz to 12GHz and up to 18GHz

"At the request of our customers, we have developed our new RFoF Ultra product line for frequencies up to 18Ghz. The RFoF Ultra series is a cost-effective alternative for our standard RF over Fiber High SFDR up to 18GHz off-the-shelf solutions. All RFoF Ultra products are supported by our Monitor and Control software designed to manage, monitor, and control RF over Fiber converters and RFoF systems locally or remotely, also in case of a standalone module (Tx or Rx)," stated Dr. Avner Sharon, RFOptic's CEO.

The small RFoF Ultra is suitable for RFoF solution for 5G testing at 7.1GHz and above with better ACLR. The RFoF Ultra links provide a high dynamic range and can better handle 5G and 6G cellular traffic with better ACLR and EVM. Thanks to its size and structure, the Ultra product line can be installed in 2U high-density subsystems, accommodating up to 40 transmitters/ receivers or 20 half bidirectional modules. Furthermore, the compact Ultra modules are ideal for 1U 19" subsystem where up to 8 modules can be installed in each enclosure.

Key features of the Ultra product line include:

Frequency Range: 10MHz to 12GHz, 18GHz.

Compact dimensions.

USB C Monitoring and control interface.

Low power consumption.

Operates at 1550nm and 1310 nm.

Operating temperature from -40 o C to +70 o C.

C to +70 C. Option to include pre and post amplifiers.

Contact us for WDM solutions.

About RFOptic

RFOptic is a leading provider of RF over Fiber (RFoF) and Optical Delay Line (ODL) solutions. For the last 20 years, the Company has been developing, designing, and integrating superior quality technology for a wide range of RFoF and ODL solutions. The solutions are deployed in various industries, including broadcasting, aviation, automotive, and defense. RFOptic offers its customers and OEMs various off-the-shelf products and custom-made solutions optimized for a wide range of RFoF products at affordable prices with a quick turnaround. RFOptic helps its customers to turn innovation into real business by providing them with the highest quality, cutting-edge RFoF and customized solutions based on individual requests and objectives.

Media contact:

Ms. Debra De-Jong

Marcom

E-mail: debra@rfoptic.com

www.rfoptic.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2576746/RFOptic.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1866486/5068264/RFOptic_Logo.jpg