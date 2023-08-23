RFID Market size worth USD 23.86 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 10% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global RFID Market Size By Product Type, By Tag Type, By Application, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global RFID Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global RFID Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 11.13 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 23.86 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=3238

Browse in-depth TOC on "RFID Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Revolutionizing Manufacturing Efficiency: RFID Systems Spearhead Productivity Surge

The global RFID Market manufacturing landscape is undergoing a transformative phase, with the increased integration of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) systems emerging as a pivotal driver of productivity enhancement. In a bid to propel market growth, manufacturing units worldwide are harnessing the power of RFID technology to amplify efficiency through specialized tool integration and the adoption of quality management practices.

RFID Market Drivers

The escalating demand for heightened operational efficiency is fueling the rapid adoption of RFID systems in manufacturing facilities. These systems are strategically employed to monitor equipment status, assess performance metrics, detect process flaws, and avert system breakdowns, all of which are essential components for ensuring predictive maintenance of machinery and systems. The pivotal role of RFID technology in asset management within industrial plants is gaining traction as businesses seek to optimize performance through systematic monitoring and control.

RFID Market Outlook

The trajectory of the RFID market's growth is intrinsically tied to the augmentation of its adoption in manufacturing sectors globally. The ongoing global pandemic has underscored the importance of adaptability and remote monitoring within manufacturing units. In light of lockdowns and government restrictions, businesses have encountered operational delays, prompting a renewed focus on maintaining social distancing norms within the plant environment. Herein lies the potential of RFID technology, synergizing with industrial automation solutions to facilitate a swift recovery beyond initial projections. Producers are finding value in utilizing RFID to establish remote tracking systems for both products and equipment, allowing real-time monitoring and adherence to safety protocols.

RFID Market Key Players

The evolution of the RFID market is underscored by the contributions of key players that have pioneered innovations and advancements in the field. Some of the prominent names include:

Checkpoint Systems

Invengo

Smatrac

Avery Dennison

Alien Technology

NXP Semiconductors

Impinj

Mojix

Nedap

Zebra Technologies

These industry leaders have harnessed the potential of RFID technology, shaping its evolution and positioning it as a critical enabler of manufacturing efficiency and operational resilience.

In tandem with the increasing adoption of access control, smart cards, and NFC applications, the RFID market is poised for a substantial uptick in demand. The seamless integration of Ubiquitous Sensor Networks (USNs) and short-range wireless communication protocols like WiFi and Zigbee further augments this growth trajectory.

In summary, the global RFID Market industry is set to experience robust expansion in the forthcoming years, catalyzed by technological advancements, cost-effectiveness, and size optimization, all of which combine to drive its widespread deployment across manufacturing units worldwide.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global RFID Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global RFID Market into Product Type, Tag Type, Application, And Geography.

RFID Market, by Tags

Readers



Software and Services

RFID Market, by Tag Type

Active Tags



Passive Tags

RFID Market, by Application

Animal Tracking/Agriculture



Commercial



Transportation



Logistics and Supply Chain



Retail



Others

RFID Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

RFID Smart Cabinet Market By Component (RFID (Radio-frequency Identification) Antenna, RFID (Radio-frequency Identification) Reader), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Bio-Pharmaceutical Companies), By Geography, And Forecast

Electronic Toll Collection Market By Type (Transponder- or Tag-Based Toll Collection Systems), By Technology (Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), Dedicated Short-Range Communication (DSRC)), By Applications (Highways, Urban Areas), By Geography, And Forecast

Pharmaceutical Traceability Market By Product (Barcode, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)), By Application (Pharmaceutical Factory, Pharmacy), By Geography, And Forecast

RFID And Barcode Printer Market By Printer Type (Barcode Printer, RFID Printer), By Format Type (Industrial Printer, Desktop Printer), By Printing Technology (Thermal Transfer, Direct Thermal), By Geography, And Forecast

Top RFID Companies waxing the competition for boosting retail operations

Visualize RFID Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research