RF Filter Market Size to Grow USD 48.1 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 16.6% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RF Filter Market By Voltage ( SAW Filter , BAW Filter ), By Application (Navigation, Radio Broadcast, TV Broadcast, Mobile Phone Communication, Satellite Communication , Aerospace and Defence, Others).

The Global RF filter market was valued at USD 10.5 Billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 48.1 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of RF Filter Market

The market for RF filters is expanding significantly thanks to a number of important factors. First off, the need for RF filters to reduce interference and improve signal quality is being driven by the rapid advancement of wireless communication technologies, such as 5G, the Internet of Things, and smart gadgets.

Second, the market is expanding due to the growing use of RF filters in automotive electronics, such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and in-car entertainment systems. Thirdly, the market is expanding due to the growing need for RF filters in defense and aerospace applications, such as radar systems and satellite communications. Furthermore, improvements in RF filter technologies, such bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, are expanding their market acceptance and increasing their usefulness.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF RF FILTER MARKET

The market for RF filters is expanding significantly due to the widespread use of mobile phones for communication. To enable smooth communication across cellular networks, mobile phones and smartphones depend on RF filters for frequency selection, signal amplification, and interference reduction. The market for RF filters with improved performance and compliance with 5G frequency bands is growing due to the continuous rollout of 5G networks and the growing need for faster data rates and more network capacity. This is propelling the market development in the mobile phone communication sector. The market for RF filters is expanding due to the growing need for navigation systems in a variety of applications.

The RF filter market is expanding thanks in large part to the radio broadcast industry. In order to minimize noise and interference and assure clear signal transmission and reception, radio broadcasters need to use RF filters. The market for RF filters with improved performance and efficiency is expected to develop due to the continued increasing demand for high-quality audio broadcasting, particularly with the spread of digital radio standards like HD Radio and Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB). The need for RF filters is driven by the advancement of TV broadcast technologies, particularly the switch to digital television standards like DVB (Digital Video Broadcasting) and ATSC (Advanced Television Systems Committee). To ensure clear and dependable TV broadcast transmission, RF filters are essential for removing unwanted signals and noise.

Technological developments in satellite communication have fueled the need for RF filters. In both ground-based and satellite-based equipment, satellite communication systems use RF filters for noise reduction, signal amplification, and frequency band selection. The market for RF filters designed for satellite communication applications is expected to rise in tandem with the increasing demand for satellite broadband services, satellite television transmission, and satellite navigation systems.

Growth in the RF filter market is mostly being driven by the aerospace and military industry. Radar systems, communication systems, electronic warfare systems, and satellite payloads used in aerospace and defense applications all depend on RF filters. The need for RF filters with high reliability, accuracy, and performance standards develops as defense agencies and aerospace firms spend in updating their equipment and expanding their capabilities, propelling market development in this sector. In the RF filter industry, surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters are essential for voltage applications. SAW filters are perfect for voltage-sensitive applications like mobile phones, GPS devices, and wireless communication systems because of their benefits including excellent performance, small size, and minimal insertion loss. The market for SAW filters rises in tandem with the growing need for voltage-sensitive RF filtering solutions, which is fueled by the growing integration of wireless technologies in consumer electronics and Internet of Things devices.

RF FILTER MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The worldwide market in 2021 was led by North America. Because of the existence of multiple major manufacturers and the rising need for wireless communication technologies, North America has a sizable market share for RF filters. The expansion of the RF filter market in North America is being driven by the rising demand for wireless communication technologies like 5G, IoT, and M2M. Moreover, the growing use of smartphones and other mobile devices is fueling the expansion of the regional market.

Key Companies:

K&L Microwave

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Analog Devices Inc

STMicroelectronics

Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd

Broadcom

Anatech Electronics, Inc.

API Technologies

Bird Technologies

RS Microwave Company, Inc.

