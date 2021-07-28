Reynolds U.K.'s POWER DMS Awarded Silver-Level Integration Status from DAF Trucks N.V.

Milestone represents a valuable endorsement for POWER in the commercial truck market

BIRMINGHAM, England, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reynolds and Reynolds Company today announced that Reynolds U.K. Automotive has been awarded silver-level integration status in the DAF Trucks N.V. partner integration programme with the POWER dealership management system (DMS).

DAF Trucks N.V. is a subsidiary of PACCAR Inc., the worldwide leader in design and manufacture of premium light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Silver integration emphasises a strong working relationship with DAF, helping ensure POWER offers a comprehensive suite of integrated software applications for DAF customers.

"We've been working meticulously with DAF to offer advanced and efficient integrations within POWER for the U.K. DAF network," said Adele Feeney, Managing Director for Reynolds U.K. "That makes this endorsement even more meaningful, and it helps solidify our position when approaching commercial truck dealers to explain how POWER can help them better manage their business."

The POWER DMS has earned multiple endorsements from DAF dealers in conjunction with the silver-integration announcement.

"POWER ticks the boxes and really helps us manage our operations effectively, connecting all business activities and departments so we know exactly what's happening, all the time," said Desmond Conway, Managing Director of Brian Currie (Milton Keynes) Ltd, a DAF truck service dealer. "We would certainly recommend looking at the Reynolds POWER DMS for use in other similar commercial businesses."

In tandem with the news of achieving silver-level integration status, Reynolds also announced a forthcoming new interface that will integrate DAFcheck with the POWER DMS. DAFcheck is a commercial vehicle service scheduling and booking system that automatically creates prospective booking occurrences for regular interval maintenance, which are then confirmed by dealers. The new interface is currently in pilot.

"Our integration with DAFcheck will be a significant efficiency boost to dealers, eliminating the need to re-key information from DAFcheck into the DMS and saving time that can now be spent more profitably elsewhere," said Adele Feeney.

"POWER has been delivering results for automotive dealers in the U.K. since 1992, and we're proud of the strong foundation we've built," said Adele Feeney. "Now, a new and exciting area of focus for us will be supporting commercial truck dealers, especially those in the U.K. DAF network, to enhance operating efficiency in service, parts, and sales. We have no doubt that POWER is up to the challenge."

About Reynolds

Reynolds and Reynolds in the U.K. provides automotive retailing solutions for car dealers and manufacturers. The company has been at the forefront of the computer industry since the 1960s and has provided innovative solutions to the automotive market place, along with comprehensive hardware maintenance and surround services for more than 50 years. Reynolds and Reynolds is headquartered in the U.S. and serves automotive dealerships with software, business forms, and services in North America, Canada, the U.K., and Europe.

For more information: www.reyrey.co.uk.

