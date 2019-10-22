Reynolds U.K. Partners with CarGurus to Offer Enhanced Lead Management

CarGurus' online showroom will automatically feed leads to Reynolds' Contact Advantage lead management platform for automotive retailers

BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reynolds and Reynolds Company today announced that Reynolds U.K. Automotive has partnered with automotive research and shopping website CarGurus to offer an enhanced lead management service for automotive retailers utilising Contact Advantage (CA).

CarGurus is best known as a global, online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used vehicles. It is the largest online automotive marketplace in the U.S., based on monthly unique visitors, and offers more car listings than any other major U.S. online automotive marketplace.

Contact Advantage is a customer relationship management (CRM) solution from Reynolds that provides dealerships and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with a comprehensive tool for managing the complete sales cycle, from the initial customer contact and prospect management through vehicle purchase.

"With this new partnership, it's now possible for a prospective customer to register their interest against a vehicle available for sale through the CarGurus website, and that action will automatically generate a lead for the dealership in Reynolds' Contact Advantage CRM and lead management platform," said Martyn Morgan, Business Development Manager for Reynolds U.K. Automotive. "Reynolds has been working with a number of high-profile OEMs, such as Ford and Nissan, as well as many providers that host a dealer's vehicle stock for sale to streamline this process and deliver benefits. We believe this partnership achieves that."

Leads generated from the CarGurus website will be automatically directed to a dealership's Contact Advantage CRM solution through a central leads application available on Windows® desktop as well as the Apple iPhone® and iPad®. This provides dealers with a single location for all incoming leads, as well as a call to action for sales executives to make contact with prospective buyers and to log all activities in the central CRM platform.

"Combining CarGurus' services alongside the Reynolds CA platform has enormous potential for U.K. dealers," said Diego Sanson, Vice President of International Business Development at CarGurus. "Dealers can target prospective car buyers through our sales channel to promote stock and as a result ensure that no lead is lost or ignored. We believe that dealerships will also benefit from significant new efficiencies when compared to a manual, reactive approach to lead management."

Martyn Morgan concluded: "This partnership is one more reason for automotive retailers to take a closer look at Contact Advantage as their CRM platform. It's an added value that will complement the well-established benefits of Contact Advantage."

About Reynolds

Reynolds and Reynolds in the U.K. provides automotive retailing solutions for car dealers and manufacturers. The company has been at the forefront of the computer industry since the 1960s and has provided innovative solutions to the automotive market place, along with comprehensive hardware maintenance and surround services for more than 50 years. Reynolds and Reynolds is headquartered in the U.S. and serves automotive dealerships with software, business forms, and services in North America, Canada, the U.K., and Europe.

For more information: www.reyrey.co.uk.

About CarGurus

Founded in 2006 by Langley Steinert (also a co-founder of TripAdvisor), CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a global, online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms, and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top-rated dealers. In 2019, CarGurus acquired U.K.-based PistonHeads.com, which it operates as an independent brand. In addition to the United Kingdom and the United States, CarGurus operates online marketplaces in Canada, Germany, Italy and Spain.

CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc. All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

