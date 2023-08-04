Rewriting the Code Expands to the UK, Accelerating Diversity in Global Tech Industry

Fostering a Community of Empowered Women in Tech, Rewriting the Code Marks a New Milestone

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rewriting the Code, a US-based non-profit organisation committed to increasing women's power and perspective in technology, has announced its expansion into the United Kingdom. The move forms part of a strategic growth initiative to promote diversity and inclusivity in the global tech industry.

"By stepping into the UK, we're amplifying our mission to increase women's power, presence and life experiences in technology," said Sue Harnett, President and CEO, at Rewriting the Code. "With our comprehensive resources, relationships with tech companies, and supportive community of women, we're excited to increase opportunities for university and early-career professionals and diversity across the UK's tech landscape."

Rewriting the Code has appointed Jessica Furness as the UK Director to steer the organisation's efforts across the UK. With her rich experience and deep insights into the UK's recruiting and tech ecosystem, Jessica will be instrumental in forging robust partnerships with universities, tech companies, and DEI-focused organisations nationwide.

"The Rewriting the Code community has always been open and inclusive to a global audience, and I'm excited for this opportunity to serve our members in the UK more intentionally," said Jessica. "The UK tech industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, but without supporting and empowering women in tech, we risk missing out on a whole generation of engineers and tech leaders. Rewriting the Code's holistic approach means any woman can benefit from year-round engagement and access wherever they are on their tech journey, helping drive a more sustainable move towards righting the ratio."

"Jessica's leadership, passion for gender equity in tech, and understanding of the UK market make her an invaluable asset to our team," added Sue Harnett. "Under her guidance, we're confident of creating a strong and vibrant community of women in tech in the UK."

Alongside Jessica is former RTC student member Blessing Adogame, who is joining the team as UK Community Champion. Blessing brings her first-hand experience of RTC, as well as a talent for inspiring students to reach their career goals. Sharing her excitement, Blessing said, "RTC has been a life-changing program for me since I joined as a Fellow in 2018. It played a pivotal role in preparing me for the corporate world by providing invaluable experiences, from company visits to enhancing my financial literacy and leadership skills. RTC's expansion into the UK represents a new chapter of growth and innovation, and I am excited to be part of this transformative journey!"

The expansion comes at a time when the need for diversity and representation in the tech industry has never been greater. Rewriting the Code's UK initiative aims to equip women with the resources, support, and opportunities they need to succeed in their tech studies and careers while also helping tech companies in the UK to meet their diversity and inclusion goals.

