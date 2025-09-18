Rewiring Autonomy: PassiveLogic Raises $74 Million to Scale Physical AI in the Real World

The Series C round accelerates deployment of PassiveLogic's ground-up AI platform, enabling real-world autonomous control across buildings and infrastructure.

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PassiveLogic , the category-defining pioneer in generative autonomy, today announces it has raised $74 million in Series C funding to scale its vision to meet global demand for physical AI in our everyday infrastructure. noa, Europe's largest built-world VC, led the round, joined by new investors, Prologis Ventures, Johnson Controls, and PSP Growth. They join existing backers Addition, NVentures (NVIDIA's venture capital arm), Keyframe, and Brookfield bringing total funding to over $125 million.

PassiveLogic Raises $74 Million to Scale Physical AI in the Real World

PassiveLogic is transforming how buildings and physical infrastructure are designed, operated, and optimized through a first-of-its-kind autonomous control platform.

As physical AI, industrial robotics, and humanoids come of age, PassiveLogic delivers the world's first "robot-of-robots" platform, orchestrating whole environments: sensors, IoT, systems, energy, infrastructure, and other automations. By extending generative AI beyond the niche of LLMs to the wide world of physical systems, the platform lets anyone design their own custom autonomous systems and AI agents for the built world.

The platform manages the full complexity of built environments—from data centers and hospitals to office towers and industrial campuses. Beyond fully autonomous, cross-system pathfinding control, it adds next-generation capabilities such as asset tracking, dynamic energy management, environmental digital twins, pre-emptive fault detection, predictive maintenance, physics-based analysis, and adaptive environmental control—bringing holistic, system-level intelligence to a field long bound by static, rules-based logic.

The Hive real-time decision engine—powered by an on-site GPU cluster—gives every building function, from HVAC and energy to logistics, one unified intelligent brain. By applying autonomous robotics technologies to infrastructure, PassiveLogic is expanding the existing market for building automation ( $191 billion by 2030 ), projecting a current global market for Autonomous Buildings of $1.3 trillion.

"As an early investor, we've seen PassiveLogic's potential to redefine automation for the physical world," said Gregory Dewerpe, Founder and Managing Partner at noa. "Their platform isn't just about saving energy, it's about giving buildings the ability to understand, adapt, and act autonomously. This is the kind of foundational technology the built world has been missing."

"PassiveLogic is delivering the kind of step-change innovation we look for—not just as investors, but as operators. Their platform brings true autonomy to building systems, allowing for smarter, more efficient, real-time control across entire environments," said William O'Donnell, Global Head of Corporate Development and Growth at Prologis. "We're excited to support the team and to bring this technology into our portfolio to help us operate even more intelligently at scale."

"Buildings account for almost 40 percent of global carbon emissions, yet most are still controlled by outdated systems designed in the 1990s," said Troy Harvey, co-founder and CEO of PassiveLogic. "With this funding, we're accelerating the deployment of true autonomy for the built world, enabling systems that are not just more energy efficient, but fundamentally smarter, safer, and more responsive across every aspect of operations."

PassiveLogic's ecosystem includes its flagship product, Hive, which uses real-time physics-based digital twins and AI models to make independent, millisecond level decisions;, Sense Nano, a wireless sensor for capturing occupancy and environmental data in real time;, and Quantum Lens, a mobile app that lets users create a fully defined digital twin of any building using just a smartphone. Together, these tools support a scalable architecture that adapts seamlessly to new builds and retrofits alike across a wide range of facilities.

PassiveLogic makes generative AI software for the built environment, enabling generative autonomy for things, and universal real-time collaboration between teams by reimagining how we design, build, operate, maintain, and manage buildings and industrial systems as infrastructural robots. Using physics-informed AI and Quantum digital twins, PassiveLogic is powered by the world's fastest AI compiler, to deliver next-generation control systems. Users can build generative autonomous infrastructure in minutes and easily collaborate with AI agents through an intuitive suite of 'choose your own adventure' tools.

The company is seizing a generational opportunity to reinvent building automation—replacing aging control systems with the industry's first modern platform powered by autonomous in-building physical AI agents—all while tackling the climate challenge head-on.

For more information, visit www.passivelogic.com

noa is Europe's largest built world venture capital firm, backing technology to accelerate the decarbonisation of the built world. Launched in 2019 as A/O, noa partners with visionary founders to drive disruption across the entire spectrum of the built world, from structures and materials to energy and environment. noa is backed by some of the largest and most forward-thinking real estate owners, operators, and family offices in Europe who share noa's determination to decarbonise the world's largest and most polluting asset class, and its commitment to accelerate sustainable living.

For more information, visit www.noavc.com

