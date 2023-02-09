REWE International will rely on Körber's Warehouse Management System

One of Austria's leading food and drugstore retailers drives supply chain optimization at roundabout 40 locations in Austria and Eastern Europe

HAMBURG, Germany, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REWE International AG has chosen Körber's Warehouse Management System (WMS) to be deployed across roundabout 40 European locations. K.Motion WMS was chosen to optimize a complex process landscape, bringing maximum flexibility to meet the multi-layered demands of the food and drugstore retail industry.

Michael Brandl, EVP Operations Software EMEA at Körber Business Area Supply Chain explains: "Today's supply chains face a myriad of complexities. These include sudden delivery bottlenecks, rising customer expectations, ever-larger product ranges as well as hybrid fulfillment concepts and labor shortage. This leads to significantly higher demands on efficiency and transparency in logistics operations, for which digitized strategies are becoming indispensable in order to also tap new potentials of data use and analysis."

The rollout will take place in two stages. In the pilot phase until mid-2025, Körber will implement the WMS at five locations for dry and fresh assortments, and cross docking. At the same time, the connection to REWE's existing ERP system will take place. The additional 35 locations will be converted with support from Körber through REWE International. The go-live is anticipated by the year 2028.

"The decisive factor for us was the support from a strong partner like Körber with proven experience on an international level. The solution moreover allows our supply chain to meet not just the changing retail requirements of today – but also those lying ahead," explains Manfred Mülleder, Project Lead WMS at REWE International AG. "Just one example for this is the modern Business Process Engine of the WMS, which allows our business processes to be adapted flexibly and immediately without additional effort. With the software platform developed by Körber, we are looking positively into the future – and are optimally prepared for both upcoming automation projects and expected company growth."

As part of the German REWE Group, one of Europe's leading trade and tourism groups, REWE International AG is Austria's leading local food and drugstore retailer with more than 2,600 stores operated by its trading companies BILLA, PENNY, BIPA and ADEG, as well as the online stores of BILLA and BIPA. With around 45,300 employees, the company is one of Austria's largest employers.

