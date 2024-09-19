Revolutionizing Wedding Speeches with AI: SpeechyAI Celebrates First Anniversary

BRISTOL, England, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SpeechyAI, the AI-powered wedding speech generator, is celebrating its first year of success, proving more and more couples are turning to tech to help them write their wedding toasts.

Despite skepticism that AI could produce original humor or meaningful sentiment, the platform has now helped thousands of people worldwide craft their wedding speeches.

Bride-to-be using SpeechyAI

Combining the best in Artificial Intelligence (ChatGPT- 4.0) and the expertise of the Speechy writers, SpeechyAI brings together the speed of tech with the speechwriting prowess of the Speechy team.

It delivers personalized and clever speeches in a fraction of the time; with many users saying they couldn't have written a speech as polished as SpeechyAI.

SpeechyAI Stats:

Over 1,000 speeches sold in its first 12 months.

Currently priced at $65 (£49), with an expected price increase following the launch of GPT- 5 and a SpeechyAI revamp (anticipated for spring 2025). For comparison, Speechy's bespoke speechwriting service costs $655 (£495), while speech templates are $40 (£29).

(£49), with an expected price increase following the launch of GPT- 5 and a SpeechyAI revamp (anticipated for spring 2025). For comparison, Speechy's bespoke speechwriting service costs (£495), while speech templates are (£29). 96% of SpeechyAI users are male, suggesting that men are early adopters of AI in the wedding space (compared to 78% for speech templates and 72% for bespoke speeches).

Popular markets include the US, UK, Ireland , Australia , and South Africa .

, , and . SpeechyAI caters to all roles in the wedding party, including the best man, grooms, fathers, and friends of the nearlyweds. The majority of users are best men, followed by grooms and fathers of the bride.

Expertise Meets Innovation

Unlike many AI-generated speech tools, SpeechyAI is backed by a team of professional speechwriters who have worked with high-profile clients, including globally renowned CEOs, celebrities, and politicians. Speechy boasts an 'Excellent' 5 star Trustpilot rating and has been featured in prestigious publications such as The New York Times, Forbes, and The Times, as well as on TV shows like The Drew Barrymore Show and BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour.

Most recently, the team worked with BBC's Scott Mills on the speech for his wedding earlier this year.

Speechy's founder, Heidi Ellert-McDermott, is also the author of The Modern Couple's Guide to Wedding Speeches (Little, Brown, 2023), cementing Speechy's place as an authority in wedding speech writing.

Tech Meets Tradition

SpeechyAI was developed in collaboration with Digital Wonderlab, fusing their AI knowledge with the seasoned skills of Speechy's writers. It took nine months and was launched on October 19th 2023. Over the past year, the tool has continually evolved, incorporating user feedback and AI advancements.

"We knew AI had potential," said Heidi Ellert-McDermott, Speechy's founder. "At first, tools like ChatGPT and Bard showed promise, but they couldn't craft a great wedding speech on their own. They were witty, but not perfect.

Our goal was to enhance this potential and create a tool that helped speakers package their thoughts and sentiments and ensure their speech was genuinely personal, rather than a succession of platitudes and Pinterest quotes.

We trained SpeechyAI to approach the speechwriting process the same way our writers do; asking thought-provoking questions and then applying strong storytelling principles and comedy techniques to the material gathered.

While our bespoke speechwriters still offer a more personal touch, SpeechyAI gives users an affordable way to deliver unique, engaging speeches. And, why should the privilege of hiring ghostwriters be confined to the rich and famous alone?''

Ellert-McDermott continues, "Using AI for a wedding speech might feel like 'cheating' to some, but SpeechyAI helps users organize their thoughts and anecdotes in a way that feels authentic.

SpeechyAI can actually help speakers avoid clichés and canned jokes, helping speakers create something meaningful. In the end, would a bride prefer a thoughtful, AI-assisted speech or one filled with tired Google-searched quotes? We think the answer is obvious."

Learning from Users

When SpeechyAI first launched, the platform offered a single draft that users could modify. However, feedback revealed that the average user struggled to provide the kind of prompts that AI requires.

In response, the tool was revamped. The edit facility was removed and instead SpeechyAI now creates three distinctive speeches for the user to consider. Often, it's the second or third speech that produces the best result.

Case Study

"SpeechyAI was like having a conversation with a friend,'' one tongue-tied groom, Mark Stewart, said when he was asked by Scottish wedding magazine, Tie The Knot, to test it. "The tool crafted a masterpiece; funny, heartfelt and tailored to our love story."

"It was like a comedian providing the punchlines and an editor polishing the paragraphs."

The Future of SpeechyAI

Looking ahead, SpeechyAI plans to roll out new features when GPT-5 launches, including a more intuitive editing tool. This will allow users to customize speeches more easily, whether they want to adjust tone, add more anecdotes, or shorten sections.

Additionally, SpeechyAI is expanding beyond weddings to cover joint speeches, birthday speeches, and other speechwriting needs.

For more information, visit:

Examples of SpeechyAI speeches and independent user reviews are available.

Journalists welcome to free trails for review purposes.

Further images available for media use. Copyright all Speechy's. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1i4IRhORb36us03JXpuMBXW63zcLUCWLB?usp=sharing

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2508741/Bride_using_SpeechyAI.jpg

Media Contact:

Heidi Ellert-McDermott, Founder

Wotton-under-Edge, Gloucestershire, UK

heidi@speechy.com