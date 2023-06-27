Revolutionizing Oral Care: Global Dental Consumables Market Holds a Whopping $45 Billion Opportunity - Ken Research

Driven by the increasing prevalence of dental problems along with the rising focus on physical attraction and surging demand for cosmetic dentistry, the Global Dental Consumables Market is forecasted to reach nearly US$ 45 Bn by 2028 says Ken Research Study.

GURUGRAM, India, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental Consumables are defined as products used by dental professionals on patients to treat or perform dental procedures associated with diagnostic, restorative, preventive, and emergency oral health issues. Dental hospitals & clinics, and laboratories are the major end-user of dental consumable products.



The demand for dental consumables is increasing globally to treat and diagnose various dental problems including tissue problems, dental caries, dental impairment, and others. The increasing focus on physical appearance is driving the demand for dental consumables to perform cosmetic dentistry, which is expected to propel the growth of the market.

Ken Research shares 5 key insights on this high opportunity market from its latest research study.

According to Ken Research estimates, the Global Dental Consumables Market – estimated to be around US$ 30 Bn in 2022 – is expected to grow further into around US$ 45 Bn opportunity by 2028.

1. Dental Consumables Market is expected to see Stable Growth owing to Rising Prevalence of Dental Problems

The global dental consumables market is expected to witness stable growth during the forecast period owing to the growing cases of dental problems or disorders including tooth erosion, tooth decay, gum diseases, mouth sores, and others.

The increase in the geriatric population who are more prone to dental disorders due to increased gingival recession that exposes the surface of the roots and chronic diseases along with degenerative diseases makes older people more prone to dental infections. In addition, increasing focus on oral hygiene globally is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market.

In March 2022, according to World Health Organization (WHO), around 2 billion people are suffering from dental caries of permanent teeth globally and 520 million children are suffering from caries of primary teeth.

2. Advancements in Dental Technologies is the Major Growth Driver for the Global Dental Consumables market

The advanced technology has the potential to reshape the dental industry by transforming treatments and making the process faster, simpler, and more efficient which eventually improves the customer experience.

CAD/CAM is the latest technology in the dental industry, which uses software that makes it possible for dentists to perform complex dental surgeries more efficiently, accurately, and faster. CAD/CAM is gaining popularity among end users like hospitals, clinics, and laboratories specially to construct restorations like veneers, bridges, inlays, crowns, dentures, implant-supported restoration from high-strength ceramic, and others. The introduction of new technologies to make dental procedures more efficient, fast, and accurate is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market in the forecasted period.

In February 2022, Planmeca USA launched a new wet/dry chairside mill named the Planmeca PlanMill 35. It is one of the three key components of the FIT CAD/CAM system and is perfect for dentists who are looking to provide single-visit dentistry to their patients. It allows dentists to select materials from glass, zirconia, hybrid ceramics, composites and more and also provides improved accuracy, high speed, and ease of use in the scanning process. According to IOPscience, the below figure depicts the patient satisfaction level of getting dental treatment with the help of CAD/CAM technology.

The survey of patient satisfaction was conducted by IOPscience in Bosnia and Herzegovina 100 patients participated in the survey and gave their feedback and it was found that 75.20% reached the highest level of satisfaction with the use of new technology.

3. High Cost of Dental Treatments is the Most Significant Barrier

The high cost associated with dental treatments, procedures, and consumables along with the lack of proper reimbursement policies for dental surgeries and implants is expected to restrict the growth of the market. The dental equipment including the dental chair, X-ray machines, connection to the compressor, surgical tools, materials, and medications like anesthesia and others contributes to the extravagant cost.

Moreover, the maintenance of equipment, rent of hospital or clinics, electricity, technology, and others also adds up to the cost. In addition, it's hard to afford expensive dental treatments, especially in developing countries. According to The Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois, the treatment for gum diseases cost between USD 500 to USD 10,000 depending on the severity of the disease. More complicated treatments like crowns can cost between USD 600 to USD 1,000 and implants can cost around USD 2,000 or more.

4. Dental Hospitals & Clinics hold the major share in the End-User segment

Among the end-user segments, dental hospitals & clinics remained the dominant segment during the 2017-2021 period contributing to maximum market revenue share. Further, the Research Study found that this segment is likely to retain dominance even by 2028. Its dominance is owing to the growing number of dental hospitals and clinics globally along with the increasing adoption of new and advanced technologies by small and large dental clinics and hospitals.

Moreover, the increase in dental tourism in emerging markets is anticipated to boost the demand for the segment in the market. In addition, companies are taking initiatives to develop portable dental clinics to provide oral healthcare services, which is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

In April 2022, Clowak Innovations a dental tech start-up based in Tamil Nadu, developed a complete set of compact "Portable Dental Clinic" (PDC) to fill the gap in the transportation of dental care in remote areas. PDC supports dentists to reach geriatric patients and pregnant women in remote areas.

5. North America region is expected to Dominate the Dental Consumables Market.

North America region holds maximum market share and dominates the industry owing to a strong presence of a large number of dental consumables manufacturers coupled with the rising prevalence of dental caries among North American consumers.

The increase in disposable income along with rising awareness regarding oral hygiene or care is expected to boost the growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, manufacturers of dental consumables are actively involved in strategic developments such as partnerships, acquisitions, launches, and others, which are further expected to augment the growth of the region in the dental consumables market.

In August 2022, Henry Schein, Inc. acquired Midway Dental Supply, a full-service distributor of dental products to clinics and hospitals across the U.S. The acquisition aimed to expand its business in the U.S. and bring new customers on board.

The Research study shows that the increasing prevalence of dental problems globally along with rising awareness about oral health among consumers is increasing the demand for dental treatment, diagnoses, and others in the region are anticipated to augment the growth of the dental consumables market in North America.

Market Taxonomy

By Treatment

Orthodontic

Endodontic

Periodontics

Prosthodontic

By Product Type

Dental Implants

Whitening Products

Finishing & Polishing Products

Other Dental Consumables

By Materials

Metals

Polymers

Ceramics

Biomaterials

By End-User

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Others

By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Indonesia

Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

The Middle East

Africa

