Revolutionizing Growth: Exploring the Agricultural Landscape in Saudi Arabia | Infinium Global Research

PUNE, India, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabia actively participates in global hunger eradication efforts, demonstrating a strong commitment to enhancing food security by consistently increasing productivity and optimizing resource utilization. The government has implemented a comprehensive food security strategy to secure a stable food supply, elevate agricultural output, and minimize food wastage. Simultaneously, it encourages investments and technological advancements in the agriculture sector, with a particular focus on improving efficiency, sustainability, and competitiveness. In 2022, Saudi Arabia made noteworthy progress in producing its own food, achieving self-sufficiency rates of 124% for dates, 67% for tomatoes, and 44% for onions. In the realm of animal products, dairy products achieved a self-sufficiency rate of 118%, closely followed by table eggs at 117%. Fish, however, lagged with a self-sufficiency rate of 48%.

In the domain of organic farming, Saudi Arabia utilized approximately 19,000 hectares in 2022. Fruit crops, excluding dates, constituted the majority, occupying 60.3% of the organic farming area, with date palm trees making up 20.8%. The total organic farming production reached around 95,000 tons, primarily driven by fruit crops (excluding dates) at 70.9%. In the realm of organic livestock, the number of organic beehives surged by 31% to reach 7,600 in 2022, while the count of cows in organic projects reached 610.Regarding food trade, Saudi Arabia imported around 29 million tons in 2022, with grains accounting for the largest share at 45.2%. Conversely, the country also engaged in food exports, totaling approximately 3.7 million tons, reflecting a 14% growth compared to 2021. Notably, dairy products, eggs, and honey comprised a significant portion of these exports at 20.1%.

Agriculture Industry in Saudi Arabia Investment

Farmers in Saudi Arabia have experienced a significant increase in funding from a dedicated investment organization, marking a remarkable 167 percent year-on-year surge during the initial three months of 2023. The Saudi Agricultural Development Fund authorized development and investment loans totaling more than SR2.3 billion ($610 million) between January and March this year, a substantial leap from the SR861 million allocated during the same period in 2022.

Additionally, the sovereign wealth entity has established food companies such as the Saudi Coffee Company (SCC), which focuses on promoting Saudi Khulani coffee beans, and the Halal Products Development Company, specializing in investments within the halal products sector. The SCC is channeling SAR1.2 billion ($319 million) into the national coffee sector over the next decade, with the dual objective of supporting supply chains and enhancing the value of non-energy resources and skills within the country.

In a significant development, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Aero Farms, a leading US-based commercial vertical farming company, have entered into a joint venture agreement to establish a new company in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The primary objective of this partnership is to construct and manage indoor vertical farms not only within Saudi Arabia but also across the wider Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This initiative is geared towards optimizing the utilization of natural resources, including water and agricultural lands, through indoor vertical farming techniques, thus reducing the need for arable land while achieving substantially higher crop yields and conserving up to 95% less water compared to traditional field farming methods. In parallel, Saudi Arabia is committing substantial investments in its food and agricultural sectors, with a focus on boosting domestic production and expanding its export capabilities. Minister Abdulrahman Al Fadhli, responsible for environment, water, and agriculture, has earmarked a substantial budget of 91 billion riyals (approximately €24.4 billion) for these industries, with a significant portion, around 7 billion riyals (equivalent to €1.88 billion), being allocated as loans via the Agricultural Development Fund.

Key Ongoing Initiatives for the Agriculture Industry in KSA

Saudi Arabia's Agricultural Rural Development Programme (REEF) is a critical driver in supporting small agricultural producers, cooperative societies, and rural establishments by providing resources, services, and market access. It aims to ensure easy access to safe and nutritious food, promote women's participation in the labor market, and prioritize environmental preservation. Additionally, the Saudi Food & Drug Authority (SFDA) has launched the Healthy Food Strategy to reduce sugar, salt, and harmful fats in food products, addressing concerns about obesity. Pesticide management is rigorously controlled by the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture. Furthermore, the Ministry of Health has issued dietary guidelines and requirements for restaurants and food manufacturers to display nutritional information. The Quality-of-Life Program, aligned with Vision 2030, promotes reduced obesity through increased sports participation, while the Saudi Grains Organization (GFSA) focuses on minimizing food loss and waste, contributing to the Kingdom's agricultural development and food security.

Infinium Global Research, a leading provider of market research, has recently released comprehensive reports on several markets across Saudi Arabia. These reports present a detailed analysis of various segments and sub-segments within the Saudi Arabian markets. It also sheds light on the impact of drivers, restraints, and macro indicators on both short-term and long-term market dynamics. The reports provide a comprehensive outlook on trends, forecasts, and dollar values of the markets.

