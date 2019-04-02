Revolutionising Restaurant POS: Epos Now Wins New York Design Award

ORLANDO, Florida, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Along with the likes of Microsoft, Google, Apple, PepsiCo, and more, Epos Now has been awarded gold in the 2018 New York Design Awards for helping bars and restaurants reduce operational costs and improve customer satisfaction through their Kitchen Display System (KDS).

Tailored to aid small to medium businesses, Epos Now's KDS, andacts as a restaurant's best resource to decrease customer wait times, increase the efficiency of chefs and line cooks and turn tables quickly while delivering top-quality service.