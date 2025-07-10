Revolutionary Therapy Service Launches to Tackle UK Mental Health Crisis

Towards opens first high street therapy hub with the aim of ending waiting lists, while training a new generation of therapists.

LEEDS, England, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking mental health service founded by veteran healthcare professionals launches in Leeds this month, transforming how people access therapy across the UK. Towards opens its first high street hub on Albion Place, Leeds, offering accessible and affordable therapy for adults, children and young people while simultaneously addressing the chronic shortage of qualified therapists through an innovative training academy.

The service directly addresses the current mental health crisis, where therapy waiting times average 14-22 weeks for adults and up to 6 months for children and young people. Towards introduces "The Towards Pledge" – clients can register in 5 minutes, hear from a qualified therapist within 5 hours, and begin their first session within 5 days.

Addressing the Root Cause: Therapist Shortage and Quality

Led by Tim Rideout, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Sarah Bateup, Chief Clinical Officer with four decades in mental health, Towards is established in response to research revealing fundamental problems in current provision.

"My research accessing transcripts from 1,000 psychological therapists showed that a third were not fit for purpose, despite rigorous university training," explained Dr. Bateup. "There is absolutely no correlation between high academic achievement and being a good therapist."

This insight led to the founding of the Towards Academy, developed with the University of Exeter's Cedar Create team. The programme focuses on recruiting people with innate therapeutic qualities – empathy, calmness, and reflective ability – rather than purely academic credentials.

Revolutionary Training Approach

The Academy represents a radical departure from traditional therapy training. Trainees spend four months in practical classroom learning, undergo rigorous assessment, then complete 240 hours of closely supervised practice before working independently.

"We want our therapists to be better because they should be able to make a difference in people's lives. That, at the end of the day, is what counts," said Dr. Bateup.

Professor Catherine Gallop, Director of Cedar Create at the University of Exeter, added: "There is a critical shortage of therapists in the UK, with the NHS estimating a shortfall of 2,000 in 2022. We want to help bridge that gap by supporting Towards in training brand new therapists."

High Street Revolution

Breaking from traditional clinical settings, Towards operates from welcoming high street locations to normalize mental health support and combat stigma.

"That's why we want our hubs to be front and centre on the high street. Having a visible base sends a really clear message about the importance and normality of seeking support – whether for yourself or your child," explained Rideout.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome families, young people, and adults into our service," said Kate Tilbury, Towards Clinical Lead for Children and Young People. "Our opening hours have been intentionally structured to be flexible and accommodating—ensuring everyone can access support without it disrupting their daily routines."

Leeds represents the first of many planned locations across the UK, with Towards committed to bringing high quality therapy to communities nationwide.

About Towards

Towards launched in July 2025, with its first physical hub on Albion Place, Leeds. Services are available for adults, children, and young people aged 12 and over.

Visit: www.wearetowards.com