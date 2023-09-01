Revolutionary Non-heated Nicotine Atomizer Unveiled: Introducing VPLUS with AiMesh® and Renico® Technology

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VPLUS, a pioneering brand in the field of modern inhalation technology, proudly announces the launch of its innovative non-heated atomizer product in Germany and the UK. Developed with the esteemed medical support of Feellife Nebulization solution, VPLUS is poised to redefine nicotine inhalation experiences with its breakthrough approach.

The distinctiveness of VPLUS lies in its utilization of AiMesh® and Renico® technology, setting it apart from conventional smoking alternatives. VPLUS does not involve combustion and heating, offering an alternative for those looking for a different kind of experience.

Feellife, known for its contributions to the medical sector, plays a crucial role in VPLUS's success. Celebrated for their achievements, Feellife recently received two prestigious accolades at the Healthcare & Pharma Awards 2023 and the Health, Beauty & Wellness Awards. This collaboration empowers VPLUS and advances nebulization technology.

"We are excited to introduce VPLUS to the discerning markets of Germany and the UK," stated Edward, CEO at VPLUS. "With over a decade of experience in professional nebulized medicine, this product development reflects our commitment to contributing to a more environmentally friendly society." VPLUS will make its debut at Inter Tabac 2023, which will be held at Messe Westfalenhallen Dortmund from September 14th to 16th, 2023.

AiMesh® medical atomization technology, licensed exclusively to VPLUS, empowers the device to differentiate itself from traditional devices in the way it operates, utilizing AiMesh's innovative AI nebulizer tablets that are not prone to break holes, coupled with medical grade NGI testing equipment and CNAS testing labs that can empower the VPLUS device to achieve medical-grade aerosol lung deposition levels when atomizing.

The Renico® Technology demonstrates Feellife's dedication to user well-being. By using Renico® synthetic nicotine technology, VPLUS ensures users are not exposed to harmful components like Propylene Glycol and Vegetable Glycerin. With chemical additives eliminated and pure plant extraction embraced, this advancement is a step towards a smoke-free world.

For more information about VPLUS, please visit https://vplusone.com/

About VPLUS

VPLUS is an innovative brand specializing in non-heated nebulizer products, redefining inhalation experiences and setting new standards for personal inhalation technology.

CONTACT: Curly Yang, overseas-promotion6@feellife.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2197639/image_5029226_24136633.jpg

SOURCE VPLUS