Revolutionary Evotip Workflow Enables Unprecedented Proteomic Analysis

Making clinical proteomics 100x more robust and 10x faster

ODENSE, Denmark, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evosep, a leading provider of sample preparation and separation solutions for mass spectrometry-based proteomics, is thrilled to announce the publication of a groundbreaking study in Nature Communications highlighting the capabilities of its innovative Evotip technology.

This revolutionary approach simplifies and enhances the proteomic analysis of minimal cell quantities and liquid biopsies, setting a new standard in sensitivity, throughput, and robustness. By streamlining sample preparation for mass spectrometry, the Evotip workflow enables the seamless, cost-effective identification of proteins from biological matrices like blood plasma. This advancement paves the way for unprecedented insights into diseases at a molecular level, facilitating the discovery of precise biomarkers and therapeutic targets. Evotip based workflows not only accelerate scientific discovery but also makes state-of-the-art proteomics more accessible, promising significant strides in personalized medicine and beyond.

"The One-Tip methodology streamlines proteomic analysis, enabling the identification of thousands of proteins from minimal cell quantities and single cells. This significant simplification of sample processing not only enhances reproducibility across various applications but also paves the way for groundbreaking insights in proteomics," said corresponding author, Professor Jesper V Olsen at Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Protein Research

"This new Evotip workflow represents a monumental leap in proteomics," said Dr. Nicolai Bache, VP Proteomics Research at Evosep. "By dramatically reducing the complexity and time required for sample preparation, we're making deep proteomic analysis more accessible to researchers worldwide. This will accelerate discoveries in fields ranging from oncology to developmental biology."

The study also demonstrates Evotip versatility across a range of applications, from analyzing single early embryonic cells to human plasma extracellular vesicle samples. Its adaptability and efficiency position Evotip as a crucial tool for both fundamental research and clinical studies, opening new avenues for biomarker discovery and personalized medicine.

"Evotip stands as the foundation of our platform, offering streamlined cost-effective solutions for the complexities involved in proteomic sample preparation. Our goal with Evotip is to simplify the proteomic analysis process, thereby enabling scientists to explore and understand biological systems," stated Morten Bern, CEO of Evosep. "We are thrilled to contribute to this revolutionary phase of proteomics, aiming to accelerate scientific breakthroughs and enhance our understanding of health and disease."

The publication marks a significant milestone in proteomics research and underscores Evosep's ongoing dedication to innovation.

The One-Tip approach was conceived and spearheaded by Zilu Ye1,2 and Pierre Sabatier2,3 under the supervision of Professor Jesper V. Olsen at Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Protein Research. Read the full publication here: https://rdcu.be/dBOf9

1State Key Laboratory of Common Mechanism Research for Major Diseases, Suzhou Institute of Systems Medicine, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences & Peking Union Medical College, Suzhou, China.

2Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Protein Research, University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark.

3Department of Surgical Sciences, Uppsala University, Uppsala, Sweden.

About Evosep

Evosep aims to improve quality of life and patient care by radically innovating protein based clinical diagnostics, initially through collaborations with world-leading scientists about developing new technologies and solutions to make sample separation 100 times more robust and 10 times faster than todays' alternatives. Information about Evosep is available at www.evosep.com.The Evosep One instrument is for Research Use Only (RUO).

