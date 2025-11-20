Revology Cars Redefines a Legend with 1969 Boss 429 World Debut at 2025 Los Angeles Auto Show

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revology Cars, the world's leading builder of re-engineered and restored 1960s Mustangs, has unveiled its most sophisticated Mustang yet: the 1969 Boss 429.

Designed, engineered, and assembled in Orlando, Florida, the new Revology Boss 429 blends the iconic design of the original with modern performance, comfort, and everyday drivability.

Revology 1969 Mustang Boss 429

"The Boss 429 is one of the rarest and most desirable muscle cars ever built," said Tom Scarpello, founder and CEO of Revology Cars. "The Revology Boss 429 is not a copy of that iconic model, but a redefinition of it, leveraging modern technology, engineering, and manufacturing processes to make it as reliable and fun to drive as it is to look at."

The Revology Boss 429 features an all-new steel body, assembled using automated spot welding, seam welded joints, and heat-cured structural adhesive, to create an exceptionally rigid structure that enhances ride quality, handling, and overall refinement.

Power comes from a supercharged and intercooled 710-horsepower Ford 5.0L Ti-VCT V8, paired with either a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission. The car's chassis features a double-wishbone front suspension with aluminum subframe and a three-link rear suspension with torque arm and Panhard rod. Hydraulic power rack-and-pinion steering, power four-wheel disc brakes, and tuned springs and dampers deliver precise handling and a compliant ride.

Inside, the Revology Boss 429 delivers refined ergonomics and craftsmanship. Premium materials and finishes throughout the cabin create a luxurious environment that complements the car's performance.

The show car is finished in Lava Orange, a vivid Porsche hue chosen by Yoshi Amano, Revology's vice president of marketing, sales, and service. A native of Japan, Amano said the color symbolizes courage, happiness, and good fortune in Japanese culture. "Its energy and spirit perfectly reflect what we do at Revology—breathing new life into classic cars," she said.

To date, Revology has delivered 324 cars to clients in the U.S. and nineteen foreign countries. Notably, 47 clients have purchased two or more Revology vehicles, indicating an exceptionally high level of customer loyalty. That loyalty extends to the Boss 429--current Revology owners, who were allowed to place orders for the Boss in advance of the public announcement, have already ordered more than half of next year's production capacity of 50 units.

The sophistication of this Boss 429 heralds a new chapter for Revology Cars. It also signals a revolution for the specialty car industry. By applying the most advanced design, engineering and manufacturing processes, Revology has produced a car significantly above the standards of the competition. Put simply, Revology's Boss 429 blends vintage soul with modern luxury and performance like no other car before.

For more information on the Boss 429, go to: https://revologycars.com/1969-boss-mustang/

About Revology Cars

Revology Cars is the world's leading builder of 1967-1969 Ford® Mustang® and Shelby® GT restored original automobiles. Complete information, including pricing, can be found at www.revologycars.com, or by calling (800) 974-4463.

