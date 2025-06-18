Revo announces $250 million investment to purchase 50 Eve eVTOLs

A pioneer in premium urban air mobility, Revo will be the first to operate Embraer subsidiary Eve's eVTOLs in São Paulo

Signed at the 2025 Paris Air Show, the agreement is the first of its kind executed with Eve globally

PARIS, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revo, a leader in premium urban air mobility, has signed a binding agreement with Eve Air Mobility for the purchase of up to 50 electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOLs). This marks the first agreement of its kind signed with Eve anywhere in the world. Valued at $250 million, the contract with Embraer's subsidiary was formalized during the 2025 Paris Air Show, the largest event in the industry. Revo, which is part of the multinational Omni Helicopters International (OHI), will be the first operator of Eve's eVTOLs in São Paulo, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and leadership in the sector.

A computer-generated image shows a Revo eVTOL flying over São Paulo. High-resolution photos available here

"Two years ago, Revo pioneered helicopter flights with first-class service and bookings made in minutes — whether for individual seats, multiple passengers, or full aircraft capacity — something unprecedented in this market. Now, we are beginning a new chapter," said João Welsh, CEO of Revo. "And the opportunity ahead of us is enormous, as major cities around the world — like São Paulo here in Brazil — are in desperate need of mobility solutions." São Paulo is currently home to the world's largest helicopter fleet, with over 410 registered aircraft and 260 helipads, operating 2,200 takeoffs and landings daily.

Since its launch nearly two years ago, Revo has been developing the advanced urban air mobility (UAM) ecosystem that will serve as the foundation for passenger transport using eVTOLs, including successful simulations of urban air traffic management in São Paulo with Eve's Vector software. The agreement between the companies includes access to Eve TechCare, a comprehensive operational support package designed to optimize eVTOL operations and maximize fleet performance.

"We have built a solid partnership with Eve Air Mobility since Revo's inception. After conducting joint tests and actively contributing to the development of aircraft that will shape the industry's future, we are once again making history," said Jeremy Akel, CEO of OHI. "It is a great honor to be the first to operate eVTOLs in São Paulo, leading a new chapter in urban air mobility. With first-class, safe, and sustainable service, we continue advancing our mission to redefine the flying experience and intelligently connect cities."

Revo currently operates a door-to-door mobility solution, integrating car services and luggage handling with scheduled helicopter flights connecting strategic locations in São Paulo and its surroundings, including nearby countryside and coastal destinations. Among its daily routes is the connection between Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima — São Paulo's main financial center — and Guarulhos International Airport, a journey that typically takes between 1.5 to 3 hours by car but can be completed in just 10 minutes by air.

With Eve's eVTOLs, these operations will become fully electric and sustainable, delivering a superior experience to customers while supporting the company's and the city's goals for greener transportation. The first aircraft delivery is scheduled for late 2027.

"This agreement with Revo and OHI represents a critical milestone for Eve, demonstrating growing market confidence in our technology and operational model," said Johann Bordais, CEO of Eve. "As we move from concept to execution, we are not only advancing our commercial plan but also helping to build a robust and sustainable urban air mobility ecosystem, setting a new global standard for eVTOL adoption."

About Revo

Operating in São Paulo since January 2024, Revo is an advanced urban air mobility solution founded and fully owned by Omni Helicopters International. Revo is a cutting-edge urban mobility solution that delivers a seamless, door-to-door travel experience. Designed for those who value wellbeing and demand the highest standards of safety, reliability, and sustainability, Revo uses advanced technology to integrate aerial and ground transportation into one cohesive platform. Revo unlocks fast, efficient mobility in one of the world's most congested cities. Guests can book single seats or private cabins through the app, website, or a dedicated concierge service. For more information, please visit www.flyrevo.com

About Omni Helicopters International

Omni Helicopters International Group (OHI), founded in Portugal in the 90s, stands at the forefront of Latin America's air mobility and delivery solutions sector. As the region's largest provider of these services, OHI caters to diverse customer groups across multiple segments, ensuring seamless and efficient solutions.

Through its subsidiaries Omni Taxi Aéreo in Brazil, Omni Helicopters Guyana Inc., and Omni Helicopters International Mozambique, OHI offers unmatched capability and capacity to serve offshore customers in the fastest growing offshore energy markets.

The company's extensive portfolio includes Crew Change, Emergency Medical Services, Firefighting, Search and Rescue operations, as well as highly specialized Cargo and Utility services in remote and challenging locations.

In line with its commitment to innovation and sustainability, OHI has introduced two groundbreaking ventures: OHI Unmanned, a specialist division focusing on unmanned aerial vehicles services, and Revo, a premium advanced air mobility solution provider. For more information, visit https://www.omnihelicoptersinternational.com.

About Eve Air Mobility

Eve Air Mobility is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer's 55-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. Since May 10, 2022, Eve is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where its shares of common stock and public warrants trade under the tickers "EVEX" and "EVEXW". For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com.

