RevitaLash® Cosmetics Announces New UK Distribution Partnership with Harpar Grace International

VENTURA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena Cosmetics, Inc., parent company to RevitaLash® Cosmetics, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Harpar Grace International (HGI), a renowned specialist in the distribution, development, and management of luxury skincare, beauty, and wellness brands in the UK. This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter for RevitaLash® Cosmetics as they aim to enhance their presence in the global market.

With a shared commitment to excellence and a passion for empowering business partners, RevitaLash® Cosmetics and HGI are poised to redefine the standards of the beauty industry. HGI, established in 2013, has built a stellar reputation, delivering exceptional support and resources to its partners, including doctors, clinics, spas, salons, and specialist e-tailers.

"We are excited to join forces with Harpar Grace International," said Lori Jacobus, President and Global CMO of RevitaLash® Cosmetics. "Their dedication to serving their partners through a relationship-first approach with best-in-class business solutions aligns with our vision of providing the very best products and services to our customers. As a heritage professional channel brand, this collaboration allows us to remain true to our roots, and opens up additional avenues for growth and success allowing us to further enhance our commitment to delivering exceptional beauty solutions to the UK market in all our sales channels."

Harpar Grace International distinguishes itself by going beyond the role of a traditional distributor. Their approach focuses heavily on partnership and providing valuable tools and marketing strategies to help partners maximize profitability and achieve their goals. With a team of industry experts and specialists, HGI extends comprehensive training, education, marketing, PR, digital, e-commerce, and bespoke business development support.

"As a professional heritage and best in class offering, we are delighted to bring the brand into our luxury and results-driven portfolio. RevitaLash® Cosmetics aligns synergistically with our carefully curated portfolio and our wider company CSR aspirations, so I am personally grateful be able to work closely with the brand owners to further support their purpose-led mission within the UK & Ireland," said Alana Chalmers, Founder & CEO of Harpar Grace International.

"We have an exciting journey to embark on together under the new brand guardianship. As we pride ourselves on our partner support and brand management expertise, we are looking forward to demonstrating our commitment to the brand and the partner's success in the coming months and years ahead," Chalmers said.

This transition signifies an exciting opportunity for growth, and RevitaLash® Cosmetics is confident that their collaboration with HGI will bring forth new opportunities to reach consumers through a comprehensive omnichannel strategy.

For more information about RevitaLash® Cosmetics please visit www.revitalash.com and for more information on Harpar Grace International, please visit www.harpargrace.com.

About RevitaLash® Cosmetics

RevitaLash® Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in developing advanced lash, brow, and hair beautification products. Established in 2006, the collection includes award-winning RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and is available in physician's offices, spas, salons, and specialty retailers across 70 countries. A supporter of non-profit breast cancer initiatives, RevitaLash® Cosmetics donates a portion of proceeds to research and education initiatives, giving back to the breast cancer community year-round, not just in October. For information: www.revitalash.com. [RevitaLash® Advanced is not available in California]

About Harpar Grace International:

Harpar Grace International, based in Hampshire in the UK is a privately owned and entrepreneurial business and has grown and evolved over the last 10 years into one of the aesthetic industry's leading distributing and brand houses with a team of over 30 and portfolio of 4 clinically proven brand offerings.

