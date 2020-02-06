Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market Worth $5.2 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market by Material Type (Cellulose-Based and Thin Film Composite Membranes), End-use Industry (Desalination Systems, RO Purification Systems, and Medical Devices & Diagnostics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global RO Membrane Market size is estimated to be USD 2.6 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2019 to 2024.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=423

Browse in-depth TOC on "Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market"

142 – Tables

43 – Figures

213 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/reverse-osmosis-membrane-market-423.html

Increased global scarcity of freshwater and escalating demand for clean water are driving the market for RO membranes. The mandatory regulations and programs initiated by different governments globally are also propelling the demand for the RO membranes. The high growth potential and need for desalination in emerging markets and untapped regions provide new growth opportunities for the market players. The RO membrane market is expected to witness a lot of technological changes, which will be reflected in the form of longer membrane life and lower replacement rate.

Desalination systems is the largest segment of the RO membrane market.

Desalination systems are estimated to be the largest application segment in the RO membrane market in terms of value. This dominance is mainly due to the high demand for clean and freshwater worldwide, population growth, industrial development, pollution of natural water resources, and rapid climate change. Seawater desalination technology is reliable and designed for large-scale production of potable water, thus resolving the issues pertaining to water scarcity of many countries.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=423

Thin film composite membrane is estimated to be the largest material type segment of the RO membrane market during the forecast period.

Based on material type, thin film composite membrane leads the market due to its significant flow rate per unit area that allows high filtration performance in municipal water treatment and desalination. Owing to the implementation of stringent government regulations regarding water discharge from industries and setting up of water reuse and recycling plants across the region, the demand for thin film composite membranes is expected to witness high growth.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for RO membranes during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for RO membranes. The growth is attributed to the growing demand for water from end-use industries such as municipal water treatment, power generation, chemicals, oil & gas, and mining. Water contamination is a severe issue in the Asia Pacific region due to increased environmental deterioration, high soil erosion, occasional flood, increasing pollution level, and other issues, especially in China, India, and Japan.

The key players profiled in the Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market report include Toray (Japan), Dow Water & Process Solutions (US), Hydranautics (US), Lanxess (Germany), Koch Membrane System (US), Toyobo (Japan), and LG Chem (South Korea).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=423

Browse Adjacent Markets: Membranes Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market by Product Type (Filtration (Granular/Sand Filtration, Adsorption, RO, MF), Disinfection (Chlorine, UV), Desalination, Testing), Application (Municipal, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Type (Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Oxygen Scavengers), End-Use Industry (Power, Oil & Gas, Chemical & Petrochemical, Food & Beverage, Pulp & Paper), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/reverse-osmosis-membrane-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/reverse-osmosis-membrane.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets