Reverse Logistics Market to Reach $603.9 Bn, Globally, by 2025 at 4.6% CAGR: AMR

PORTLAND, Oregon, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Reverse Logistics Market by Return Type (Recalls, Commercial Returns, Repairable Returns, End-of-use Returns, and End-of-life Returns) and End User (E-commerce, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Electronic, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025". The research offers a detailed analysis on changing market dynamics, key investment pockets, major segments, and market competition. According to the report, the global reverse logistics market generated $415.2 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $603.90 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2025.

Expansion of e-commerce industry, stringent government rules in automotive industry increasing product recall, and increased need for reverse logistics in pharmaceutical industry drive the growth of the reverse logistics market. However, uncertainty in reverse logistics process and increase in quality control restrain the growth of the market. Conversely, introduction of block-chain technology and rising need for reverse logistics due to increasing e-waste create new opportunities for growth of the market.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5191

Commercial returns to be dominant, end-of-life returns to grow the fastest

Among return types, the commercial returns segment grabbed more than one-third of the market share in 2017 and would maintain its revenue lead through 2025. Commercial returns allow the supplier to rectify the mistake such as wrong product delivered, damaged product, and others, and enables a company to increase its revenue by implementing effective reverse logistics process. However, the end-of-life returns segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2018 to 2025.

E-commerce segment to exhibit the fastest growth

Among end users, the e-commerce is likely to exhibit the fastest growth of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025. This is due to the increasing penetration of high-speed internet and booming trend of online shopping. However, the others segment was the largest in 2017 and would dominate the market through the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5191

Asia-Pacific to be dominant, LAMEA to exhibit the fastest growth

The market in Asia-Pacific captured more than one-third of the market share in 2017 and is likely to dominate the market through 2025. This is because a majority of the logistics companies have started offering specialized reverse logistics services in this region. However, LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa) is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6% from 2018 to 2025. The other regions analyzed in the report include North America and Europe.

Key players of the industry

Leading players analyzed in the reverse logistics market report include C.H. Robinson, DB Schenker, Delcart, Deliveryontime Logistics Pvt. Ltd., FedEx Corporation, Kintetsu World Express, Reverse Logistics Company, The Deutsche Post AG, United Parcel Service, Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd., and others. These market players have adopted various strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Global Logistics Market Predicted to Reach $12,256 Billion by 2022

Global logistics market holds a vital scope for growth globally. Increasing applications of logistics market in the various modes and end user industry is expected to fuel growth in the coming years. Roadways are one of the key components of modes of transportation and multimodal transport. It accounts for nearly 47.29% of the overall mode of transportation used in the world logistics market. The segment contributed highest share in total logistics market owing to its speed transportations and flexibility.

Cash Logistics Market is expected to reach $30,707.7 Million by 2025

The cash-in-transit segment dominated the global cash logistics market in 2017, in terms of revenue. In addition, based on end-user, the financial institutions segment is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. Presently, LAMEA is the highest revenue contributor, and is expected to garner highest revenue in the global market during the forecast period, followed by North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Allied Market Research