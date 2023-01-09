Reverse Logistics Market is Projected To Reach A Revised Size of USD 921.6 Billion By 2028, Growing At A CAGR of 5.3% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Reverse logistics market is segmented by Type - Returning Merchandise/Product, Reusable Packaging, Remanufacturing, Redesigning, and Refurbishing, Others, by Application - Packaging, Consumer Electronic, Pharmaceutical, Retail, Automotive, Others. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Transportation & Logistics Category.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global Reverse logistics market estimated at USD 642 in the year 2021, is projected to reach a revised size of USD 921.6 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Reverse Logistics Market Are

The Reverse logistics market growth is anticipated to be accelerated by the e-commerce industry's expanded and rapid development, as well as the rising need for returns and replacements.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE REVERSE LOGISTICS MARKET

Due to the surge in connectivity solutions, the global logistics and e-commerce markets have seen enormous expansion in recent years. The global need for time-effective delivery and return services for the transportation of goods in forward and reverse logistics is driven by the expansion of the e-commerce and logistics sectors. The rate of returns for all retail sales has increased as a result of the emergence of e-commerce over the past ten years. E-commerce return statistics like this one are a result of a number of factors, including digital problems, customer behaviors, and newly emerging e-commerce-specific business models. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the reverse logistics market.

The increasing online shopping trend is expected to drive the growth of the Reverse logistics market. Even though e-commerce has grown over the past ten years, the internet industry will have unmatched growth in 2020. While US retail sales as a whole are predicted to decline this year, e-commerce is predicted to climb 18%, indicating a shift in consumer behavior that is here to stay and is probably here to stay due to COVID-19's long-lasting effects. Retailers are at a crucial point in an e-commerce-focused future where customers are returning things at a rising rate because any prolonged disregard for reverse logistics would not be viable. To reflect the rising significance of the capability, firms must adopt fresh or updated existing holistic reverse logistics plans.

Government regulations for the automotive industry's product quality have resulted in an increase in product recalls. As demand for high-quality automobile parts has increased, the global automotive sector has seen a growth in decentralized production. The installation of a subpar component in an automobile can result in deadly accidents, which foreshadow the government's participation in accident prevention through the use of laws and regulations. The government's engagement in the production and use of vehicles for utility has helped the reverse logistics market grow even further.

Reverse logistics is significant because it keeps the flow of commodities moving smoothly. The procedure ends the product life cycle, lowers costs, adds value, and lowers risk. By converting trash into sales, reverse logistics adds value and fosters client confidence. Businesses recycle, resell, and use things that are returned. Effective reverse logistics also reduces any distribution and storage costs. This factor further drives the growth of the reverse logistics market.

Reverse logistics that are well-managed generate financial gains while also improving the environment and corporate culture. The mechanisms for what happens to products after delivery can be improved to keep customers and make financial savings. The benefit of well-executed reverse logistics is the product data gathered while interacting with clients after delivery. Data gives an organization's supply chain knowledge and the chance to enhance its products and/or customers' experiences.

REVERSE LOGISTICS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest revenue share during the forecast period. Growing returns from the region as a result of increased e-commerce usage are anticipated to support market expansion. In addition, the expansion of the market is anticipated to be fueled by the expansion of manufacturing businesses in developing nations around the region and the rising demand for reverse logistics for electric vehicles. As a result of the aforementioned considerations, Asia Pacific uses reverse logistics frequently, which increases revenue generation.

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key players

