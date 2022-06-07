Revenue of Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers Market to cross US$ 3.1 Bn by 2031, TMR Report

Superior properties of thermoplastic polyamide elastomers of high sterilization resistance, easy blending with other polymers, impact resistance, torque resistance, and resistance to harsh chemicals favorable for the design and manufacture of medical devices

Recyclability of thermoplastic polyamide elastomers with relatively less threat to the environment compared to plastic receives endorsement from governments

ALBANY, N.Y., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The thermoplastic polyamide elastomers market is projected to clip a CAGR of 5.8% for the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. Wide applications of thermoplastic polyamide elastomers across various end-use sectors such as consumer goods, electrical & electronics, automotive, and medical is fuelling the growth of thermoplastic polyamide elastomers market.

Exponential rise in sale of sports goods and equipment is anticipated to provide largest opportunity for thermoplastic polyamide elastomers market. This is due to strong material properties of thermoplastic polyamide elastomers in the production of sports goods such as cleated shoe components, running shoe components, gear, and ski boots for high energy return and durability.

North America held the leading volume share of 41.7% of the thermoplastic polyamide elastomers market in 2021. This is ascribed to roll out of significant number of commercial and personal use products that contain thermoplastic polyamide elastomers.

Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers Market – Key Findings of the Report

Prolonged ravage of COVID-19 strengthened demand for thermoplastic polyamide elastomers for numerous protective products such as face shields, ventilator parts, face masks, and PPE kits. Savvy manufacturers leveraged the opportunity to introduce superior thermoplastic polyamide elastomers for protective gear during the pandemic.

Sports accessories sub-segment within consumer goods segment held the leading revenue share among key market segments of thermoplastic polyamide elastomers in 2021. Penetration of technology resulting in the development of superior sports footwear stokes demand for thermoplastic polyamide elastomers for durable, lightweight, and comfortable products.

Ether-based polyamide elastomers held a massive 64.6% volume share of the thermoplastic polyamide elastomers market in 2021. Ether-based polyamide elastomers have commercial significance due to their outstanding low-temperature flexibility and superior resistance to chemicals, weathering, wear and tear, and heat.

Future market outlook of thermoplastic polyamide elastomers market is promising with novel applications in the medical industry. Thermoplastic polyamide polymers are characteristic of strong sterilization resistance, excellent torque transfer, impact resistance, and simple blending with other polymers for their increasing applications in grips, screens, tubing, catheters, vial closures, and connectors for medical equipment.

The U.S. held 59.8% market share of thermoplastic polyamide elastomers market of North America in 2021. Extensive participation in fitness pursuits such as trail running, aerobics, and hiking fuelling the demand for athletic footwear provides significant opportunities to thermoplastic polyamide elastomers market in the country. Thermoplastic polyamide elastomers have the ability to withstand cold temperatures bolstering its use for sports goods in the U.S.

Asia Pacific held 20.2% share of the thermoplastic polyamide elastomers market in 2021.

Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers Market – Growth Drivers

Extensive applications in the manufacture of commercial and personal use goods in automotive, medical, consumer goods, industrial, and electrical & electronics among other sectors fuels the growth of thermoplastic polyamide elastomers market

Array of favorable physical and functional characteristics of thermoplastic polyamide elastomers of low weight, flexibility, excellent comfort, toughness, impact resistance, rapid shape recovery, and ease of manufacturing favors cements demand

Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the thermoplastic polyamide elastomers market are;

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

SABIC

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG

LG Chem Ltd

KRAIBURG

Radici Partecipazioni SpA

Evonik Industries AG

Lanxess

PolyOne

UBE INDUSTRIES LTD

RTP Company Inc.

Kuraray America Inc.

Bruggemann Chemical KG

The thermoplastic polyamide elastomers market is segmented as follows;

Global Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers Market, by Product

Ether-based

Ester-based

Global Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers Market, by Application

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Medical

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Others (Including Anti-static Additives and Breathable Films)

Global Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

