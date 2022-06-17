Revenue of Near-infrared Fluorescence Imaging System Market estimated at US$ 1.3 Bn by 2031, TMR Report

Need for advanced imaging methods for increasing robotic surgeries propels near-infrared fluorescence imaging system market

Key role of players for commercial availability of equipment with near-infrared excitation and detection capabilities determines demand

ALBANY, N.Y., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts at TMR project the near-infrared fluorescence imaging system market to rise at a CAGR of 11% for the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. Significant demand for advanced imaging methods for critical invasive surgeries such as for breast cancer and liver tumor underscores growth in near-infrared fluorescence imaging system market.

Increasing practice of surgical robotics is promising for the future market demand for NIRF imaging system. NIRF provides several advantages such as safety and reliability, improved efficiency, and satisfactory results for intensive surgeries.

North America is a key region in the NIRF imaging system market. Presence of ultramodern healthcare infrastructure, increasing expenditure on heart health and support of state healthcare bodies fuels the growth of NIRF imaging system market in the region.

Near-infrared Fluorescence Imaging System Market – Key Findings of the Report

Significance of NIRF imaging system for easy and real-time identification of lymphatic vessels and verification of blood flow through duration of surgery strengthens demand

Commercial availability of equipment from leading players in the near-infrared fluorescence imaging system market determines adoption of fluorescence guided surgeries. For instance, SPY and the pinpoint systems were among the first commercially available equipment for near-infrared (NIR) fluorescence in North America .

. Cutting-edge innovations in surgical treatment along with trend-setting image of prominent NIRF imaging system manufacturers is creating new paradigms in medical imaging modalities

Construction for real-time anatomical identification, perioperative, and guidance underpins brilliant growth prospects for NIRF imaging system for the future of plastic surgeries. NIRF is equipped with high definition sensors and advanced displays that enable surgeons to detect poorly perfused flaps during critical surgeries. NIRF imaging system is rewarding for subjective and inaccurate clinical assessment associated with traditional flap evaluation methods.

Cart-based near-infrared fluorescence imaging system product type held a key share of nearly 27% of NIRF imaging system market in 2021. The segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of more than 12% during the forecast period.

Laser diode light source segment led the NIRF imaging system market with more than 45% share in 2021. Laser diode helps to improve the surgeon's ability to assess perfusion that helps to improve patient outcome.

Cancer surgeries application segment led the NIRF imaging market accounting for above 51% share in 2021.

Hospitals & clinics end user segment accounted for nearly 47% share of NIRF market in 2021. Need for advanced medical imaging modalities for accurate diagnosis throughout surgical procedures substantiates growth of hospitals & clinics end user segment

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for significant share of NIRF imaging system market in the upcoming years. Significant demand for accuracy of surgical procedures for the treatment of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases create growth opportunities in NIRF imaging system market of the region.

Near-infrared Fluorescence Imaging System Market – Growth Drivers

Critical advantage of easy visualization of blood flow and lymph through intensive surgeries fuels growth of near-infrared fluorescence imaging system market

Increasing safety and reliability virtue of NIRF imaging system supported by data-driven and on-the-table traits for complex reconstructive procedures strengthens demand

Near-infrared Fluorescence Imaging System Market - Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the near-infrared fluorescence imaging system market are;

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K

Mizuho Medical Innovation

PULSION MEDICAL SYSTEMS SE

Stryker

Fluoptics

KARL STORZ SE & CO KG

& CO KG Olympus

Shimadzu Corporation

The Near-infrared Fluorescence Imaging System Market is segmented as follows;

Near-infrared Fluorescence Imaging System Market, by Type

Handheld

Cart-based

Others

Near-infrared Fluorescence Imaging System Market, by Light Source

Laser Diode

Light Emitting Diode

Filtered Lamp Source

Near-infrared Fluorescence Imaging System Market, by Application

Preclinical Imaging

Cancer Surgeries

Thyroid Surgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Plastic/Reconstructive Surgeries

Others

Near-infrared Fluorescence Imaging System Market, by End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Academics & Research

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Near-infrared Fluorescence Imaging System Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

