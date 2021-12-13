Revenue in High Density (100-350 Kg/m3) PET Foam Market to Reach US$ 100 Mn by 2031; Innovations in Resin Manufacturing and Eco-friendly Composites Generate Demand in Multiple Industries, Notes TMR Study

- Ready-to-use 3D shaped structural foam parts to gain popularity in construction and furniture industries; suppliers offer eco-friendly high density (100-350 Kg/m3) PET foams

- Utilization of recyclable and high-performance structural core materials in green PET foam cores helps market players capture new revenue streams from rail, aerospace, and marine applications

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales of high density (100-350 Kg/m3) PET foams are thriving on the wide demand for thermally stable insulation composite materials in several industries. The products have gathered steam among businesses in the construction industry mainly to meet the various performance requirements of structural materials. The PET foams are, thus extensively used in construction materials to cater to fire prevention, smoke-proof, and UV-protection characteristics.

Advancements in fabrication technologies, notably growing use of nanotechnologies, have led to commercial development of high density (100-350 Kg/m3) PET foams for interior and exterior architectural applications in rail, aerospace, and marine industries. Products in the market have generated interest among mattress manufacturers. In recent years, mattress makers have increasingly strived to overcome the off-gassing problems to meet quality standards, notes TMR study on the high density PET foam market.

The composite industry is warming up to the incorporation of eco-friendly PET foams globally to boost environmental sustainability of the final products in end-use applications, and is a key driver for new opportunities. The high density (100-350 Kg/m3) PET foam market is projected to reach worth of US$ 100 Mn by 2031. Key countries contributing to revenue growth are India, the U.S., Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, and Italy.

Key Findings of High Density (100-350 Kg/m3) PET Foam Market Study

Fusion Technology Gathering Traction for Fully Recyclable, Moldable, and Thermally Stable Particle Foam: Constant pursuit for new technologies among PET foam manufacturers has spurred R&D in fusion technologies, notably in nanotechnology. A growing trend among foam manufacturers is their increasing preference for ready-to-use 3D shaped PET foam parts to attain better design flexibility and remarkable thermal stability eventually, notes the study on the high density (100-350 Kg/m3) PET foam market. The fusion technology has gained popularity among fabricators to achieve zero-waste production process, and improve production efficiency. Players are keen on incorporating recycled plastics in ready-to-use 3D shaped structural foam parts to make them eco-friendly.



Of note, recent improvements in performance of high density (100-350 Kg/m3) PET foam market stem from advancements in resin manufacturing techniques such as advanced nanoparticle characterization systems to produce structural sandwich materials.





An ebullient outlook of the construction sector globally has spurred the sales of the construction materials. The demand for eco-friendly spray foam insulation materials particularly to comply with the changing environmental regulations has set the tone for product innovations. A case in point is the advent of eco-friendly spray foam insulation. Furthermore, the advent of recyclable structural core materials in the composite industry has helped players capture steady revenues from the uptake in the construction and furniture industries. The building & construction end-use segment is estimated to garner a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2031 (the forecast period), projects the TMR study high density (100-350 Kg/m3) PET foam market. Subsequently, in recent years, high density green PET foams have gained popularity. In particular, the demand for such products in the furniture industry is underpinning massive potential revenues during the forecast period. The products find extensive use in furniture cushions and thermal insulation wrapping foams.

High Density (100-350 Kg/m3) PET Foam Market Study: Key Drivers

Businesses in mattress and furniture industries are fervently leveraging online review and rating systems to facilitate customer purchase decisions. The trend is gathering momentum, and is likely to be prove pivotal in reinforcing the market prospects of high density (100-350 Kg/m3) PET foam market.

Continuous technological advancements in the processing of PET foams have led to the advent of composite materials with attractive characteristics. These composites, thus are gaining adoption in the building & construction industry to meet various performance requirements of the materials used. Environmental policies notably in Europe , Asia , and the U.S. are promoting the demand for eco-friendly composites in end-use industries, thereby opening the room for new R&D investments.

High Density [100-350 Kg/m3] PET Foam Market Study: Key Players

Some of the key players in the high density (100-350 Kg/m3) PET foam market are Gurit, CoreLite, Huntsman International LLC, BASF SE, Diab Group, Carbon-Core Corp., 3A Composites Holding AG, and Armacell.

High Density (100-350 Kg/m3) PET Foam Market: Segmentation

By End-use Industry

Building & Construction

Furniture

By Country

U.S.

India

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

