Revenue Analytics Named a Best Place to Work by Built In

Leading the Future of Smarter, AI-Powered Pricing, Revenue Analytics Named a Best Place to Work

ATLANTA, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue Analytics, a recognized leader in revenue optimization, has been named one of Built In's Best Places to Work for 2025. Leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, Revenue Analytics helps businesses navigate complex pricing challenges and turn them into competitive advantages. However, what truly sets the company apart is its people—a team of seasoned experts dedicated to driving innovation and delivering impactful solutions that deliver measurable revenue growth.

Revenue Analytics

"We are honored to be named to Built In's Best Places to Work," said Bill Brewster, CEO of Revenue Analytics. "This achievement is a testament to our talented team and the culture of collaboration, innovation, and passion we've built. At Revenue Analytics, we believe that when employees thrive, innovation follows—and that's why we've created a remote-first environment where our people feel energized, empowered, and inspired."

The annual Built In's awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S. Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"Being recognized as a Best Place to Work is a testament to these companies' commitment to building a workplace where individuals and innovation thrive," says Built In CEO and Founder, Maria Christopoulos Katris. "At Built In, we understand that great companies are powered by great teams, and this achievement showcases their dedication to fostering a culture of growth, inclusivity, and excellence. Congratulations on this well-deserved honor."

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is the "always on" recruiting platform that reaches the tech professionals that other leading recruiting platforms don't. Designed to help companies hire expert tech talent, Built In continuously drives brand awareness with content. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand global tech professionals visit our site to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers, find the right job opportunities and get hired. Thousands of companies, from fast-growing startups to the largest enterprises rely on Built In. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach technical and expert talent. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work

ABOUT REVENUE ANALYTICS

Revenue Analytics turns complex pricing into a competitive advantage. As a leader in AI-powered revenue and margin optimization, its innovative solutions help businesses boost profits and drive sales performance through actionable insights and predictive analytics. Revenue Analytics empowers smarter pricing decisions that drive bigger profits. Learn how to unlock the full potential of revenue management at https://revenueanalytics.com.

