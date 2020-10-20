Revenge of Sultans Launches 5th Anniversary Celebration for Players Worldwide

Designed from day 1 to immerse players in the rich history of the Middle East, Revenge of Sultans is set in medieval Arabia, featuring wonderous palaces, and a host of historically-based military units for players to command as they fortify and expand their territories. Players start their journey as a humble lord in a land filled with danger and intrigue, eventually rising to become Sultan of a vast empire.

Launched in 2015, Revenge of Sultans became an instant hit upon release, with the number of total users surpassing the 5 million mark by its first birthday. In 2016, ROS took the #1 spot on App Store for total gross revenue in Saudi Arabia, followed by the "One of the 10 Best Games in the Middle East" title on Google Play. Over the past 5 years, it has sat atop the top-grossing category on both Android and iOS, and amassed over 10 million active players and over 20 million downloads.

The massive success of Revenge of Sultans is a credit to ONEMT's dedication to delivering an unparalleled gameplay experience that resonates with local players. With its local expertise and player-centric approach, ONEMT has also developed many other innovative and compelling multiplayer mobile STGs that have been well-received among gamers around the world, including Rise of the Kings, Days of Empire, and Frontier Justice.

About ONEMT

Founded in 2015, ONEMT has been at the forefront of the game development industry. From its humble beginnings, ONEMT rapidly evolved into a leading mobile game developer in the Middle East and has since expanded into the global market, with an extensive game portfolio offering the global gaming community a diversified and rich experience. With its strong teams in development, operations and customer service, ONEMT is well-positioned to make a lasting impact in the mobile gaming industry for years to come.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1314283/KOH_5__CG_mix_1015.mp4

