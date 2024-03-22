Revealing the Distinction: Regular Canned Tomatoes vs. Organic with Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe, your Organic and Sustainable Choice

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to transparency and culinary excellence, ANICAV highlights the differences between regular and superior quality organic canned tomatoes from Europe.

Regular Canned Tomatoes: Produced using conventional farming methods, they may lack the flavour and nutritional purity that discerning consumers seek.

Organic Canned Tomatoes: In contrast, organic canned tomatoes are cultivated using sustainable practices. They are free from synthetic pesticides and fertilisers, enhancing the purity of the product. This meticulous approach ensures that every can embodies the true essence of the fruit, enriching culinary creations with an unparalleled depth of flavour and quality.

Nutritional Profile: EU organic canned tomatoes are rich in essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, offering a heightened nutritional profile. The use of organic farming methods contributes to their purity, making them a preferred choice for health-conscious individuals.

Sustainability and Environmental Impact: By choosing organic canned tomatoes from Europe and Italy, consumers actively support sustainable agricultural practices and the environment. Organic farming prioritises soil health, biodiversity, and natural resource conservation, aligning with the ethos of responsible stewardship of the earth.

"ANICAV members are dedicated to providing consumers with products that reflect their commitment to quality, flavour, and sustainability," says Giovanni De Angelis, General Director at ANICAV. "Our organic canned tomatoes embody the pinnacle of taste and nutritional excellence, making them a preferred choice for those who value the true essence of premium, sustainable ingredients."

As discerning consumers seek natural options that elevate their cookery, the distinction between regular and organic canned tomatoes becomes evident. With these insights, ANICAV invites consumers to make conscious choices that enrich their well-being and the planet.

ABOUT RED GOLD FROM EUROPE & ANICAV

Red Gold from Europe is the name of the EU (European Union) programme to raise awareness about EU preserved (canned) organic tomatoes 100% Made in Europe.

ANICAV - the Italian Association of Canned Vegetable Industries – has 100 members, of which 90 transform/process tomatoes. They account for over 60% of all the processed tomatoes in Italy, and nearly all of the whole peeled tomatoes produced in the world (including the internationally renowned San Marzano DOP).

