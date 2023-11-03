Revamp Sports and Leisure Pursuits with High-End Products at the 134th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst great anticipation, Phase 3 of the 134th Canton Fair onsite exhibition commenced on October 31st, attracting throngs of global buyers eager to explore the latest trends. Showcasing an impressive array of sports and leisure products, the event featured nearly 1000 exhibitors presenting a staggering 45,000 products onsite and online. Visitors can expect to discover an extraordinary range of outdoor travel gear, fitness essentials, and much more.

Zhejiang Natural Outdoor Goods Inc. displayed a host of sports, travel, and leisure products, including TPU automatic inflatable beds and PVC automatic inflatable mattresses at the prestigious Canton Fair. The air seat cushion surface boasts a sensational TPU coating, ensuring unparalleled wear resistance, durability, and air tightness. With an innovative ergonomic design and cutting-edge production technology, the diamond-shaped air tube of this incredible creation disperses pressure and banishes fatigue from prolonged sitting, an absolute must-have for thrill-seekers yearning for a rejuvenating nap amidst outdoor sports activities. Join the excitement at: https://goo.su/Bk2zQ.

Guangdong Senhai Sporting Goods Co., Ltd. ("Senhai") impresses visitors with their extensive collection of sports and leisure products such as roller skates, skate shoes, and cycling accessories. Senhai's star offering, RW-Kids free roller skates, introduces eight groundbreaking technologies to the industry, such as the finely-tuned buckles, premium carbon fiber bases, and precision brackets manufactured using CNC integration. Designed for optimal comfort and performance, these skates feature high-elastic, wear-resistant smooth wheels and a plush interior. With a tough and impact-resistant shoe shell and a flexible, secure buckle, the RW-Kids skates guarantee a safer, lighter, smoother, and more flexible roller skating experience for children. Discover these state-of-the-art products at https://goo.su/EJDrc.

Shandong Relax Health Industry Co., Ltd. ("Relax") showcases its latest range of fitness shaping products at the Fair. Among the highlights is PK17L Commercial Treadmill, which features a 7-window LED display, high-fidelity stereo sound, and advanced functions such as direct selection of slope and speed. This treadmill caters to users' personalized exercise needs with its electric slope lifting function. Additionally, it comes equipped with heart rate detection, soft stop, and mileage recording functions. The multi-pole efficient shock absorption and impact absorption system ensures real-time exercise monitoring and minimizes the impact on joints and muscles. For more information about Relax and its products, visit https://goo.su/zPxaB.

The curtain may have fallen on the thrilling Asian Games lately in Hangzhou, but the passion for sports lingers on. The 134th Canton Fair awaits the arrival of global buyers in Sports, Travel and Recreation Products section, offering boundless business prospects. For comprehensive details regarding the exhibition, kindly visit the official website at https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/posts/646531331412942848, or reach out to caiyiyi@cantonfair.org.cn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2264756/image_5003628_44505460.jpg

SOURCE Canton Fair