Revalize Announces Appointment of Delivery Team Leaders

The company welcomes four new executives to support rapid portfolio growth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 1, 2021



These new hires will support the company in its accelerated growth, following the recent acquisition of four companies to its solution portfolio: Attainia Holdings, Inc.; BCA Technologies, Inc.; LeadMethod, Inc.; and MicroD, LLC.

"The new additions to our executive team bring tremendous expertise from many facets of the tech sector," said Jim Contardi, CEO of Revalize. "Their leadership will transform our delivery capabilities to benefit our global installed base of over 9,000 customers and enhance the experience of new customers that join us. Francisco and his team will drive increased engineering throughput for our products, reduced time to value and technical expertise for our customer deployments, and world-class uptime, availability and security for our platform."



The delivery team's leadership includes:



Francisco Romero, Chief Delivery Officer: Romero comes to Revalize from StackPath, where he served as Chief Operation Officer since 2018. With a 15-year career in technology, his expertise lies in leveraging analytics and operational excellence to drive best in class results. In his new role as Chief Delivery Officer, Romero will lead a team focused on product development, deployment and integration support, client services and systems and infrastructure management.

Jason Boys, Vice President of Professional Services: Boys has an extensive career in the technology field spanning 20 years. Prior to taking his new role with Revalize, he served as the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Hybrid Cloud Ecosystem at IBM. In his new position as Vice President of Professional Services, he will lead the team dedicated to enabling customers to efficiently implement and maximize value from Revalize's industry-leading software solutions.

Laura Farron, Director of Strategic Programs: Farron has worked in the tech sector for nearly a decade, with a focus on customer engagement. Most recently, she was the Director of Customer Experience for LeadMethod, a software company focused on channel partner engagement and sales enablement. Her responsibilities include driving strategic projects across the organization, enhancing internal operations through analytics and discipline, and supporting integrations to drive long-term business value.

Joe Johnson, Vice President of Cloud Operations: Johnson will lead the charge in developing the global hosting strategy for Revalize's products and services as the new Vice President of Cloud Operations. With close to two decades in the technology field, his previous experience includes serving as Director of IT for Call One, where he managed the corporate digital migration process and introduced a fully integrated customer, agent and employee portal for service management.

Learn more about Revalize and its products, as well as employment opportunities in Jacksonville and beyond, at www.revalizesoftware.com .

About Revalize

Revalize is the global leader in sector-specific software that help manufacturers optimize revenue operations through design applications, engineering simulations, product selection, CPQ, PIM, visualization, and data analytics. Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, the company serves customers across the globe. Revalize is a portfolio company of TA Associates. Learn more at www.revalizesoftware.com .

Media Contact:

Ashley Williams

Wingard

ashley@wearewingard.com

+1-904-707-0475

