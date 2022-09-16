Reusable Launch Vehicle Market to Reach $3.56 Billion, Globally, by 2035 at 10.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in space explorations along with allocation of huge funds by private players and government authorities for space exploration activities will boost the global reusable launch vehicle industry trends.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Reusable Launch Vehicle Market by Vehicle Weight (Up to 4000 lbs, 4000 to 9000 lbs, Over 9000lbs), by Reusable Type (Partially Reusable, Fully Reusable), by Configuration (Single Stage, Multi Stage), by Application (Commercial, Defense), by Type (Orbital, Sub Orbital), by Landing Systems (Braking, Horizontal, Vertical, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2035." As per the report, the global reusable launch vehicle market is estimated at $1.38 billion in 2025, and is set to reach $3.56 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2026 to 2035. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Download Report (344 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11035

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The rise in space exploration activities witnessed in the private sector and a surge in government funding for space exploration missions drive the growth of the global reusable launch vehicle industry. However, the huge costs of manufacturing reusable rockets and high fuel emissions due to the rise in the number of space missions can curtail the growth of the global market. Nevertheless, the surge in space tourism and massive demand for satellite data is slated to generate new growth opportunities for the global industry in the foreseeable future.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Revenue crunch and growing maintenance costs during the COVID-19 pandemic hampered the growth of the global reusable launch vehicle industry.

The dip in GDP of countries such as the UK, the U.S., France , Germany , India , and China leading to low investment in the aviation and defense industry during the COVID-19 period severely affected the expansion of the global market.

, , , and leading to low investment in the aviation and defense industry during the COVID-19 period severely affected the expansion of the global market. Travel restrictions during COVID-19 times and the cancellation of international conferences and trade fairs due to the swift spread of the SARS-COV-2 virus resulted in a huge impact on the growth of the global market.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11035

The partially reusable segment to dominate the global market in terms of revenue by 2035

Based on the reusable type, the partially reusable segment is set to contribute the highest market share in 2025, accounting for more than 90% of the global reusable launch vehicle market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward overall market share by 2035. The growth of the segment over the forecast period can be attributed to an increase in the development of the fully reusable launch vehicle to achieve cost-effective, reliable, and on-demand space access. However, the fully reusable segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of nearly 25.4% from 2025 to 2035. The segmental growth over the next ten years can be credited to the surge in the use of a partially reusable launch vehicle to significantly reduce launching costs.

The multi stage segment to dominate the global market in terms of revenue by 2035

On the basis of configuration, the multi stage segment is expected to contribute the highest market share in 2025, accounting for more than 90% of the global reusable launch vehicle market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward overall market share by 2035. The growth of the segment over the forecast period can be attributed to the surge in the advancement of multi-stage launch vehicle by various aerospace companies. However, the single stage segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of nearly 21.8% from 2025 to 2035. The segmental growth over the next ten years can be credited to an increase in demand for single stage launch vehicle due to its advantages such as reduced complexity.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11035

The commercial segment to dominate the global market share by 2035

In terms of application, the commercial segment is predicted to contribute the highest market share in 2025, accounting for more than half of the global reusable launch vehicle market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward overall market share by 2035. The growth of the segment over the forecast period can be attributed to the rise in the use of orbital reusable launch vehicle to transport a spacecraft beyond Earth's atmosphere, either into orbit around Earth. However, the defense segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of nearly 11.0% from 2025 to 2035. The segmental growth over the next ten years can be credited to an increase in the use of sub orbital reusable launch vehicles for applications such as space tourism, commercial imaging, film & television.

Asia-Pacific to dominate the global market growth in 2035

By Region, Asia-Pacific is predicted to contribute notably in 2035. The region is slated to account for nearly two-fifths of the global reusable launch vehicle market in 2025. The growth of the market in the region over the forecast timespan can be attributed to the evolution of rocket manufacturing technologies which led to the development of cost and time-efficient reusable rockets. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 12.5% from 2026 to 2035. The report analyzes other segments such as Europe, LAMEA, and North America.

Major market players

Ariane Group

Blue Origin

China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology

European Space Agency

Galactic Energy

ISRO

I-space (Beijing Interstellar Glory Space Technology Co., Ltd.

LinkSpace Aerospace Technology, Group

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

NPO-Energia (S.P. Korolev Rocket and Space Public Corporation)

Orbex

PLD Space

Relativity Space

Rocket Lab USA , Inc.

, Inc. State Space Corporation

ROSCOSMOS

SpaceX

United Launch Alliance, LLC

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/11035

The report analyzes these key players in the global reusable launch vehicle market. These players have implemented key business strategies such as strategic expansion, new product launches, alliances, and joint ventures for enhancing market penetration and reinforcing their position in the industry. The report helps the target audience in determining the market performance, performance of each segment, product portfolio development in the market, and contributions made by each player to the market expansion.

Similar Reports We Have on Aerospace Industry:

Space Launch Services Market by Payload (Satellite, Human Spaceflight, Cargo, Testing Probes, and Stratollite), Launch Platform (Land, Air, and Sea), Service Type (Pre-Launch and Post-Launch), Launch Vehicle (Small [Less than 300 ton] and Heavy [Above 300 ton]), and End-User (Government & Military and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2031.

Expendable Launch Vehicle Market by Payload (Rocket, Missile, and Satellites), Application (Commercial and Military), End Use (Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, and Orbital Spaceflight): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031.

Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Systems Market by Technology (Satellite Manufacturing, and Satellite Launch Systems), By End User (Commercial, and Military), By Application (Communication Satellite, Military Surveillance, Navigation Satellite, Earth Observation Satellite, and Others), By Satellite Type (LEO Satellites, MEO Satellites and GEO Satellites): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2031.

Spacecraft Market by Type (Manned Spacecraft and Unmanned Spacecraft) and Application (Commercial, Military & Defense): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031.

Spaceplane Market by End Use (Within Earth's Atmosphere and Beyond Earth's Atmosphere), Orbits (Orbital and Sub-orbital), and Application (Commercial and Military): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031.

One-man Flight Vehicle Market by Type (Destruction and Non-destruction), Application (Spying, Smuggling, and Trespassing), and System (Missile Effectors, Electronic Countermeasure, and Laser System): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2031.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research