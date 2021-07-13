HELSINKI, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Return of Kamux Corporation's own shares in accordance with terms and conditions of the share-based incentive scheme 2019.

On July 13, 2021 a total of 2,881 shares have been returned to Kamux Corporation without consideration in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Corporation's share-based incentive scheme 2019 due to the termination of employment of key person.

After the return, Kamux Corporation holds a total of 36,370 of Kamux Corporation's shares.

In Hämeenlinna, July 13, 2021

KAMUX CORPORATION

The Board of Directors

Further information:

Marko Lehtonen

CFO

Tel. +358 50 575 2006

ir@kamux.fi

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold approximately 300,000 used cars, 60,657 of which were sold in 2020. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 724.1 million in 2020. In 2020, Kamux's average number of employees was 713 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

