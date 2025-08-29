Rethink Light, Reimagine Style -- Olight Unveils ArkPro Series with Groundbreaking Pure Flood

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Olight, a global innovator in portable lighting, unveiled the ArkPro Series at the seventh annual O-Fan Day. The series — ArkPro, ArkPro Ultra, and ArkPro Lite — features a sleek flat-body design with multi-tool versatility and industry-first innovations, setting a new standard for everyday carry lighting. It will debut in Europe at IFA Berlin 2025, showcasing Olight's lighting innovations worldwide.

Rethink Light: 4 Sources, Endless Versatility

ArkPro Series

The ultimate 4-in-1 EDC flashlight, the ArkPro features Pure Flood, spotlight, UV, and green laser. It delivers up to seven lighting modes, redefining handheld lighting with unmatched versatility for work, play, lifestyle, and gifting.

Among the ArkPro Series' most groundbreaking innovations is Pure Flood, lighting concept pioneered by Olight and the first in the industry. Unlike conventional beams with glaring hotspots or harsh edges, Pure Flood provides a seamless, boundary-free wash of light that feels as natural as daylight, perfect for camping, workspaces, or city exploration. Smooth and immersive — you might forget you're holding a flashlight.

The ArkPro Ultra introduces exclusive enhancements with Olight's self-developed EIP 1 LED, delivering clean light with a Duv below 0.006 at all brightness levels. With 134 lm/W efficiency — 10% higher than other high-output LEDs — it sets a new benchmark for EDC lighting performance.

Reimagine Style: Innovative Design and Collectible Appeal

Olight flashlights have long turned utility into artistry, and the ArkPro Series advances this with the industry-first dual-tone Silver Graphite finish on a flat, unibody aluminum design — seamless, robust, and heat-efficient.

World-class industrial design extends to every detail: the ArkPro Series features precision laser-etched indicators and a smooth rotary selector, while micro-perforated dual-color LED indicators set a new benchmark for functional aesthetics.

The ArkPro Ultra elevates design to a dynamic experience with ArkBeat, a subtle breathing-pulse light that shifts color over time, transforming a high-performance tool into a living, collectible companion. Lightweight, elegant, and personalized, making it a standout choice for EDC enthusiasts and a perfect gift.

Everyday Versatility: Performance Meets Lifestyle

"The ArkPro Series sets a new standard for handheld lighting, merging advanced photonics with aerospace-grade materials and sleek design," said Mavis Xiao, CMO of Olight. "From outdoor freedom to urban confidence, ArkPro is more than a tool — it's a companion that brightens every journey. Each beam delivers more than light — it carries imagination, style, and inspires a new way of living."

About Olight

Founded in 2007, Olight is a global innovator in portable lighting, offering a diverse range of pioneering, high-tech products for EDC, outdoor, home and garden, tactical use, and more. With over 1,200 patents and accolades from the iF Design and Red Dot Awards, Olight's global reach extends to over 100 countries. In 2024, Olight unveiled the world's first flashlight experience store in Las Vegas, boldly reaffirming its commitment to driving the industry forward.

