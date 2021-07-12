Retail Logistics Market Size Worth $498.34 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 11.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global retail logistics market size is anticipated to reach USD 498.34 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The new last-mile delivery mechanisms in the retail e-commerce market coupled with the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the supply chain are expected to drive market growth. An IoT-based supply chain connects several technical devices via sensors installed on these devices and enables procuring the real-time information of numerous critical parameters such as filing rate and temperature.

Key Insights & Findings:

The market is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing internet penetration and rise in global trade activities

The conventional retail logistics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, owing to the rising adoption of conventional retail logistics services by consumers having limited dependence on the Internet and therefore prefer buying from conventional retail stores

The supply chain solution segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, owing to the rising use of cloud-based supply chain solutions helping in tracking & optimizing transportation and managing returns

The roadways mode of transport accounted for the largest market share in 2020, owing to the growing demand for roadways vehicles in long distances transportation of retails products, especially in domestics regions

Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020 and is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the presence of a large consumer base for retail products in the region

Partnerships, collaborations, and business expansions remain the major strategies adopted by the leading market players

Technological advancements supported by intelligent distribution robots and automatic goods and sorting systems provide customers with a new smart logistics era. In the new retail format, since most of the links have been digitalized and online in real-time, coupled with the application of new technologies such as big data and AI, helps companies to grasp the real needs of consumers faster and more accurately. It is also used to guide supply optimization and upgrading of chains.

Furthermore, for upgrading existing retail formats, companies, along with managing the traditional distribution channel systems, need to manage emerging businesses such as B2B wholesale distribution, B2C e-commerce, self-service vending machines, and O2O. Besides, the rising globalization and increase in international retailing through improvement in the economy as the export and import of goods lead to increased tax revenue is expected to boost the retail logistics industry growth in the forthcoming years.

The rapid growth of retail e-commerce has brought several opportunities to both emerging and established players in the market. However, retail e-commerce has also witnessed few operational and financial challenges in the recent past. At present, return shipments comprise a considerable part of logistics processes, which come with operational challenges and the ability to drive logistics costs. Moreover, substandard infrastructure can hamper market growth, as players in the market hesitate about expansion and investments.

Grand View Research has segmented the global retail logistics market based on type, solution, mode of transport, and region:

Retail Logistics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Conventional Retail Logistics



E-Commerce Retail Logistics

Retail Logistics Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Commerce Enablement



Supply Chain Solutions



Reverse Logistics &Liquidation



Transportation Management



Others

Retail Logistics Mode of Transport Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Railways



Airways



Roadways



Waterways

Retail Logistics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



German





U.K





France



Asia Pacific



Chin





India





Japan





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of the Retail Logistics Market

XPO Logistics, Inc.

DSV

Kuehne + Nagel International

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Nippon Express

FedEx

Schneider

United Parcel Service

APL Logistics Ltd

DHL International GmbH

A.P. Moller - Maersk

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.