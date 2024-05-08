Retail Logistics Market Size to Grow USD 809.7 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 13.5% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Logistics Market Segment By Type (Conventional Retail Logistics, E-Commerce Retail Logistics), By Solution (Commerce Enablement, Supply Chain Solutions, Reverse Logistics and Liquidation, Transportation Management , Others), By Mode of Transport (Railways, Airways, Roadways, Waterways)

The Global Retail Logistics Market size was valued at USD 238.5 Billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 809.7 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Retail Logistics Market:

A number of variables are coming together to drive the retail logistics market's growth , including the exponential expansion of e-commerce, which calls for sophisticated supply chain technology and effective last-mile delivery options. Globalization, technology advancements like automation and artificial intelligence, as well as a movement in customer tastes toward speed and convenience, all contribute to market development. Furthermore, as the environment changes due to growing urbanization, sustainability concerns, and regulatory changes, there is a greater need for complete retail logistics solutions that improve consumer happiness and operational efficiency.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL RETAIL LOGISTICS MARKET:

Supply chain solutions optimize the flow of goods from distribution centers to physical storefronts, which is a critical component of traditional retail logistics through highways. These solutions include a range of tactics and technology designed to increase delivery efficiency, optimize inventory management, and streamline transportation routes. Retailers may guarantee prompt shelf replenishment, limit stockouts, and cut down on transportation expenses by utilizing inventory management software, real-time tracking systems, and route optimization algorithms. Furthermore, supply chain solutions boost merchants' competitiveness in the retail industry by allowing them to react quickly to shifting consumer needs and market conditions. The use of these solutions results in cost savings and efficiency improvements that propel market expansion by empowering merchants to boost customer happiness and operational performance within the traditional retail industry.

Retailers are under a lot of pressure to enhance their logistical skills due to the high expectations of consumers regarding speed and convenience. Customers want hassle-free returns and same-day or next-day delivery alternatives in today's fast-paced environment, which forces businesses to invest in flexible and responsive logistics networks. Retailers are investigating cutting-edge delivery techniques like drones and crowdsourced delivery platforms as a result of the increasing need for effective last-mile delivery solutions brought about by the emergence of an immediate gratification culture propelled by services like Amazon Prime.

Retailers now need to prioritize supply chain resilience and risk management due to the increasing frequency of global disruptions including pandemics, natural catastrophes, and geopolitical conflicts. Supply chain vulnerabilities were made clear by the COVID-19 pandemic, which also highlighted the value of enhancing resilience through diversity, agility, and backup plans. Retailers are using digital technology to improve supply chain visibility and responsiveness, rethinking their sourcing tactics, and investing in redundant suppliers in an effort to reduce risks and maintain business continuity.

Trade laws and regulations have an impact on how retail logistics networks are set up and run. Retailers must adjust their logistics plans in response to changes in trade agreements, tariffs, and customs laws, which can have a significant impact on supply chain dynamics. Furthermore, logistics operations must comply with changing consumer protection laws and data privacy legislation, which calls for investments in reliable systems and procedures to guarantee adherence to moral and legal criteria. Additionally, supply chains may be disrupted by geopolitical developments and trade disputes between countries, which means that retailers must proactively monitor and manage legislative changes to preserve their competitiveness and operational efficiency.

RETAIL LOGISTICS MARKET SHARE:

In 2022, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the world market. Significant urbanization is occurring throughout Asia-Pacific, which is causing a concentration of people in cities. Due to this tendency, there is a greater need for efficient logistical networks to distribute commodities to locations with high population densities. Furthermore, for the effective flow of commodities both inside and between nations, investments in ports, warehouses, and other transportation and logistical infrastructure are essential. Infrastructure upgrades have a favorable effect on the growth of the regional retail logistics business.

Key Companies:

XPO Logistics, Inc

DSV

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Nippon Express Co. Ltd

FedEx Corporation

Schneider

United Parcel Service, Inc

DHL International Gmbh

APL Logistics Ltd

