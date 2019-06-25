Retail App Specialists Poq, Announce Eastern European Expansion After Partnering With Czech Fashion Brand, ZOOT

LONDON, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today, Czech e-tailer ZOOT, will be launching their first retail apps as part of an aggressive growth strategy.

With 26 stores across the Czech Republic and Slovakia, ZOOT are one of the fastest growing retail brands in the Czech Republic, offering customers a unique omnichannel experience. Zoot stores boast a customer-first approach allowing shoppers to 'try before they buy'. Shoppers are then given the option to try items before making their final purchase, the business refer to this practice as "dispensing joy" to their customers.

As part of this customer-centric approach, ZOOT actively chose to offer their customers the best experience and have opted to do so through native retail apps. "For us ZOOT is not just about selling clothes. Our vision is to provide our customers with the best and most unique shopping experience and we feel that by giving our customers the ability to shop on apps will do just that," said ZOOT CEO, Lukas Uhl. Uhl was recently bought on at ZOOT to support their expansion and growth plans. "We will focus on other Central and Eastern European countries, starting with Slovakia and Romania and then build from there."

Shoppers have the choice of buying from hundreds of designers from Ivy Park to Tommy Hilfiger through the ZOOT iOS and Android apps, which will be launching in late 2019.

Øyvind Henriksen, CEO and Co-Founder of Poq said: "Fashion retailers are seeing an incremental growth in revenue, more loyal customers and increased brand loyalty after launching a Poq app and ZOOT will be no different. The opportunity that apps will open up for ZOOT is vast; they will serve a wider segment of customers and as the business grows globally this will continue to increase.

"We're pleased to be partnering with ZOOT as part of our expansion into Eastern Europe and see this strategic partnership as a complimentary for both businesses long-term growth in the region."

