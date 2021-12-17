Retail Analytics Market Size to Reach USD 4514.8 Million by 2027 at CAGR 9.0% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retail Analytics Market is Segmented by Business Function (Finance, Marketing and Sales, Human Resources, Operations), by Enterprise Type (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Company Type (ERP/CRM Enterprises, Cloud Providers, Pure Analytics Players), by Function (Merchandising Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Customer Analytics, Promotional Analysis and Planning, Yield Analysis, Inventory Analysis,Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027.

The global Retail Analytics market size is projected to reach USD 4514.8 Million by 2027, from USD 2471 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2021-2027.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Retail Analytics Market:

The retail analytics market is predicted to increase due to the growing e-commerce sector, digitization of retail stores, and their implementation of analytics for better and more tailored experiences, simple access to product information, and superior services.

The increased need for data visualization dashboards, cloud adoption, and the constant increase in data generation is expected to drive the growth of the retail analytics market.

Get your sample today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-9U1979/Global_Retail_Analytics_Market

Trends Influencing The Growth Of The Retail Analytics Market:

The increasing need for price optimization strategy is driving the growth of the retail analytics market. Customers today are savvy, knowing how to get the most value for the money. They compare prices online while shopping in stores, have applications that provide discount codes, and are devoted to retailers who provide the most value for their money. As a result, a healthy and rising bottom line necessitates a strong pricing optimization approach. In the retail industry, pricing analytics allows companies to set optimal pricing for certain products, seasons, and stores by analyzing missed sales, inventory turn, selling trends, and other factors. Pricing analytics also has an impact on inventory, allowing you to better manage your stock based on inventory, demand, and seasonal variations.

Retail analytics help gain a deeper understanding of retail business and customers, which can lead to new ideas for how to market and sell your products. This feature is expected to further increase the adoption thereby driving the growth of the retail analytics industry. For example, If stores can predict that a certain in-store display is effective at attracting customers to buy a specific item, it leads to increased sales. Alternatively, if stores understand what makes your clients tick (i.e., based on their behavioral data), you can determine what types of messaging to utilize in your marketing and advertising efforts.

The Retail analytics market is seeing an increase in the number of next-generation consumers, as well as a rise in the use of social and mobile platforms for buying. As a result of these considerations, merchants are utilizing a wealth of psychographic data and analytics technologies to collect granular data and delve deeper into consumer needs and preferences. Retailers make smart marketing decisions based on data obtained through various social media technologies, such as offers and messaging, that directly appeal to customers.

Traditional development options for brick-and-mortar store expansions have been rendered obsolete by the introduction of e-commerce. The way merchandising analytics is treated has changed as a result of online platforms, regional assortments, and worldwide market growth. Retailers entered the market as a result of fierce competition from online platforms, which provided a clearer image of assortment, pricing, promotions, sourcing, replenishment, and in-store planning and execution. Furthermore, governments all over the world have advised individuals to stay at home and are enacting social distancing regulations, which have boosted online purchasing even more. This has in turn increased the growth of the retail analytics market.

Furthermore, with the advent of computer vision, businesses are installing computer vision cameras that can track customers' movements throughout the store in order to discover their purchasing patterns, favorite and most time-spent regions, and behavior in relation to certain products. Retailers can use this data to make better decisions regarding product placement, store layout, and personnel.

Browse the Table of Contents and List of figures at: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-9U1979/global-retail-analytics

Retail Analytics Market Share Analysis:

Based on company type, ERP/CRM Enterprise is expected to hold the largest market share. And based on function, Merchandising Analysis is expected to be the most lucrative followed by Pricing Analysis and Customer Analytics.

Based on end-user, Large enterprises held the largest market during the forecast period. Large businesses have strong financial backing, allowing them to invest in modern technologies like retail analytics. However, due to increased acceptance of cloud-based deployment and low-cost software availability, the SMEs category is likely to develop rapidly in the near future.

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative. Increased demand for customized retail analytics solutions to predict and understand customer insights, as well as increased adoption of retail analytics to improve business processes, are expected to drive market growth in the North American region.

Report Customization Request: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-9U1979/Global_Retail_Analytics_Market

Leading Players in the Retail Analytics Industry

IBM

Oracle

Microsoft

Manthan

Fujitsu

Blue Yonder (formerly JDA)

MicroStrategy

SAP

Bridgei2i

SAS Institute

Qlik

1010data

Aptos (acquired Revionics)

Symphony RetailAI

SPS

Tableau

RetailNext

Nielsen

HCL Technologies

ShopperTrak

Others

Chapter Cost Request: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-9U1979/Global_Retail_Analytics_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-9U1979&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The global Smart Retail market size was USD 14.250 Billion in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 30.730 Billion by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period 2020-2026.

- The global Big Data Analytics in Retail market size was valued at USD 4,854 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 25,560 Million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 23.1% from 2021 to 2028.

- The global Clickstream Analytics market size is projected to reach USD 1952.6 Million by 2027, from USD 832.8 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.8% during 2021-2027.

- The global smart retail devices market size was valued at USD 17.43 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 74.68 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027.

- The global Multichannel Analytics market size is projected to reach USD 21410 Million by 2027, from USD 9027.2 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.6% during 2021-2027.

- The global Off Price Retail market size is projected to reach USD 450540 Million by 2027, from USD 236080 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2021-2027.

- The global Retail Automation market size is projected to reach USD 16000 Million by 2027, from USD 10190 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Smart Labels market size was USD 8085.8 Million and it is expected to reach USD 22850 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 16.0% during 2021-2027.

- The Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market size was valued at USD 624.7 Million in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 2.40 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2020 to 2027.

- The global Internet of Things in Retail market size is projected to reach USD 40340 Million by 2027, from USD 20280 Million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during 2021-2027

- In 2021, the global Blockchain in Retail market size will be USD 180.6 Million and it is expected to reach USD 1644.4 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 44.5% during 2021-2027.

- The global AR in Retail market size is projected to reach USD 5535.2 Million by 2026, from USD 1544 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 20.0% during 2021-2026

- The global Smart Shelves market size is projected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2027, from USD 3.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.47% during 2021-2027.

- The global Connected Retail market size is projected to reach USD 44410 Million by 2027, from USD 20910 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- The global Self-Checkout Systems market size is projected to reach USD 3950.3 Million by 2027, from USD 2005.2 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2021-2027

- Global Retail Robots Market Research Report 2021

To see the full list of related reports on the Retail

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Follow on Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Follow on Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Follow on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports